England Women: Could Arsenal's Beth Mead be recalled as Sarina Wiegman announces Nations League squad?

England head coach Sarina Wiegman will announce her squad for the final two Nations League fixtures at the start of December on Tuesday morning.

The Lionesses face the Netherlands at Wembley on Friday December 1, before travelling to Hampden Park to face Scotland on Tuesday December 5.

Wiegman's side currently sit third in Group A1, but as the nominated nation who can secure Team GB's qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympics, to do so, they must top the group and reach the Nations League final.

The squad announcement will take place shortly before Wiegman speaks to the media at 11.30am on Tuesday and there will be full coverage on skysports.com and Sky Sports News.

Perhaps the most pressing talking point in the lead-up to the announcement is whether or not Arsenal forward Beth Mead will be included in the squad for the first time in a year.

The 28-year-old earned her 50th cap in a 4-0 win over Japan on November 11 last year, but ruptured her ACL during the Gunners' 3-2 defeat to Manchester United at the Emirates just over a week later.

Speaking in October, Wiegman said Mead was "in a good place, but not close to an England call", yet she has since returned for her club since and made her first start in exactly 12 months during Sunday's 3-0 win at Brighton.

What Lionesses need to do to progress

England's destiny to get to the Nations League finals is out of their hands following a 3-2 defeat by Belgium last month.

They will need to top the group to go through to the Nations League semi-finals. To guarantee to make it through to next year's Olympic Games, they wull have to go through to the final of the Nations League.

England need to win both of their remaining group games to stand any chance of reaching the semi-finals.

