Leam Richardson appointed Rotherham manager on three-and-a-half-year deal after Matt Taylor departure

Leam Richardson has been appointed Rotherham manager, signing a contract until 2026 almost a month after the Millers sacked Matt Taylor.

Richardson joins the club 15 months after he was sacked by Wigan, only half a season after he won the League One title at the DW Stadium.

He takes over a Rotherham side bottom of the Championship, with one win in their opening 15 games and eight points from safety following Saturday's defeat by Swansea under caretaker boss Wayne Carlisle.

The 44-year-old will not have to wait long for his first game in charge of his new club, with promotion-chasing West Bromwich Albion visiting south Yorkshire on Tuesday night at 7.45pm.

That game will be available live on Sky Sports Football via the Red Button from 7.40pm.

In a statement unveiling their new boss, Rotherham said: "Following a long and meticulous interview process which has seen a number of high-calibre candidates considered, it was agreed by the board that Leam's credentials and vision for the project were most closely aligned with our own and he arrives at AESSEAL New York Stadium as part of a restructuring of the football setup at the club."