Mary Earps: England and Manchester United goalkeeper wins BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award

England and Manchester United goalkeeper Mary Earps has won the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award, with a women’s footballer picking up the prize for the second straight year.

Earps put in a string of impressive performances as the Lionesses reached the Women's World Cup final, with the goalkeeper saving a penalty from Jenni Hermoso in the 1-0 defeat to Spain.

Earps' popularity was summed up when Nike initially refused to sell her England replica goalkeeper shirt, only for it to sell out in five minutes after the sports manufacturers performed a U-turn.

Retired England cricketer Stuart Broad came in second place while heptathlon world champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson finished third.

"I feel a bit sick actually," Earps said upon receiving the award. "I would like to say how humbled I am to be among incredible athletes. Sport is a fantastic thing that brings the world together and to hear your stories is unbelievable.

"Thanks to everyone for voting for me, I'm very honoured and humbled. This is the ultimate all-round sporting accolade, us Lionesses and Manchester United have had an amazing couple of years. But this is wow.

Image: Mary Earps celebrates after saving Jennifer Hermoso's penalty in the Women's World Cup final

"It's not been the easiest journey and I would not be here without an incredible set of people in my corner, so thank you to them. I am so glad I can bring some of my loved ones here today, who have been with me through the really, really not so great times. The last two years have been unbelievable, I have done more than I can imagine, and I am truly incredibly grateful."

Earps has won the 70th edition of the award a year after Beth Mead won the prize having finished top goalscorer at Euro 2022.

In other awards, Erling Haaland was named World Sport Star, while Pep Guardiola was named Coach of the Year. Completing the treble, Manchester City were crowned Team of the Year.

Snowboarder Mia Brooks was crowned Young Sports Personality of the Year, while Fatima Whitbread has been honoured with the Helen Rollason Award.

Analysis: Why Earps has seized her moment perfectly

Image: England's goalkeeper Mary Earps holds the World Cup Golden Glove trophy

Sky Sports' Laura Hunter:

Mary Earps has put women's goalkeeping on the map. What was previously considered to be an unfashionable, undesired position on a football pitch is now all the rage, and that is entirely down to the influence of England's treasured No 1.

This is a player who grappled with quitting the sport altogether in her formative years - left out of previous Lionesses squads - before earning what she describes as surprise a recall under Sarina Wiegman.

Her performances since have outstripped the achievements of any predecessor to wear the No 1 shirt - which is now available to purchase in all good retail shops, after a protracted but triumphant battle with Nike.

Earps is an individual who stands up for what she believes in - a pioneer on and off the pitch. She has an infectious personality which clearly has a profound impact on team-mates because there's never a bad word said. "I love talking about Mary," said England colleague Alessia Russo in a recent interview. Now the nation feels the same way.

The big moments are when the 30-year-old thrives; stepping up to save a penalty in a World Cup final is merely business, and she's truly made 2023 her own. No longer will goalkeeping be disrespected or undervalued. Earps-mania has become a movement, sweeping the sport by storm, and it's not just her shirt to be in unprecedented demand!