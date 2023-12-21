Premier League fixtures: Arsenal vs Liverpool, Chelsea vs Tottenham among 16 games on Sky Sports in February

The clash between Premier League title contenders Arsenal and Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium will be shown live on Sky Sports in February.

Leaders Arsenal host second-placed Liverpool on Sunday February 4 - kick-off 4.30pm - with a point currently separating the two teams. The reverse fixture at Anfield is also being screened live on Sky Sports this Saturday, kick-off 5.30pm.

The Arsenal vs Liverpool match is one of 16 fixtures to be shown live on Sky Sports in February, with the London derby between Chelsea and Tottenham at Stamford Bridge picked for the Friday Night Football on February 23, kick-off 8pm.

Spurs will be looking for revenge after a chaotic Monday Night Football 4-1 defeat to the Blues in November that saw Ange Postecoglou's side reduced to nine men in a frenetic encounter at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Another London derby between West Ham and Arsenal at the London Stadium will also be shown live on Sky Sports on Sunday February 11 - kick-off 2pm - and that is followed at 4.30pm by title-chasing Aston Villa's home game against Manchester United.

Erik ten Hag's side's trip to Kenilworth Road to take on relegation-threatened Luton will be shown live on Sky Sports on Sunday February 18, kick-off 4.30pm.

The Sky Sports cameras will also be at the Etihad Stadium for Manchester City's home game against Chelsea on Saturday February 17, kick-off 5.30pm.

Saturday February 3

Sheffield United vs Aston Villa, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday February 4

Manchester United vs West Ham, kick-off 2pm

Arsenal vs Liverpool, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday February 5

Brentford vs Manchester City, kick-off 8pm

Saturday February 10

Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday February 11

West Ham vs Arsenal, kick-off 2pm

Aston Villa vs Manchester United, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday February 12

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea, kick-off 8pm

Saturday February 17

Manchester City vs Chelsea, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday February 18

Sheffield United vs Brighton, kick-off 2pm

Luton vs Manchester United, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday February 19

Everton vs Crystal Palace, kick-off 8pm

Friday February 23

Chelsea vs Tottenham, kick-off 8pm

Saturday February 24

Bournemouth vs Manchester City, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday February 25

Wolves vs Sheffield United, kick-off 1.30pm

Monday February 26

West Ham vs Brentford, kick-off 8pm

