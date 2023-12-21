Premier League fixtures: Arsenal vs Liverpool, Chelsea vs Tottenham among 16 games on Sky Sports in February

Sky Sports to show 16 live Premier League games in February including Arsenal vs Liverpool on February 4, kick-off at 4.30pm; Chelsea vs Tottenham the Friday Night Football on February 23, kick-off 8pm; Aston Villa vs Man Utd on Sunday February 11, kick-off 4.30pm
Thursday 21 December 2023 12:02, UK
The clash between Premier League title contenders Arsenal and Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium will be shown live on Sky Sports in February.
Leaders Arsenal host second-placed Liverpool on Sunday February 4 - kick-off 4.30pm - with a point currently separating the two teams. The reverse fixture at Anfield is also being screened live on Sky Sports this Saturday, kick-off 5.30pm.
The Arsenal vs Liverpool match is one of 16 fixtures to be shown live on Sky Sports in February, with the London derby between Chelsea and Tottenham at Stamford Bridge picked for the Friday Night Football on February 23, kick-off 8pm.
Spurs will be looking for revenge after a chaotic Monday Night Football 4-1 defeat to the Blues in November that saw Ange Postecoglou's side reduced to nine men in a frenetic encounter at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Another London derby between West Ham and Arsenal at the London Stadium will also be shown live on Sky Sports on Sunday February 11 - kick-off 2pm - and that is followed at 4.30pm by title-chasing Aston Villa's home game against Manchester United.
Erik ten Hag's side's trip to Kenilworth Road to take on relegation-threatened Luton will be shown live on Sky Sports on Sunday February 18, kick-off 4.30pm.
The Sky Sports cameras will also be at the Etihad Stadium for Manchester City's home game against Chelsea on Saturday February 17, kick-off 5.30pm.
Saturday February 3
Sheffield United vs Aston Villa, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday February 4
Manchester United vs West Ham, kick-off 2pm
Arsenal vs Liverpool, kick-off 4.30pm
Monday February 5
Brentford vs Manchester City, kick-off 8pm
Saturday February 10
Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday February 11
West Ham vs Arsenal, kick-off 2pm
Aston Villa vs Manchester United, kick-off 4.30pm
Monday February 12
Crystal Palace vs Chelsea, kick-off 8pm
Saturday February 17
Manchester City vs Chelsea, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday February 18
Sheffield United vs Brighton, kick-off 2pm
Luton vs Manchester United, kick-off 4.30pm
Monday February 19
Everton vs Crystal Palace, kick-off 8pm
Friday February 23
Chelsea vs Tottenham, kick-off 8pm
Saturday February 24
Bournemouth vs Manchester City, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday February 25
Wolves vs Sheffield United, kick-off 1.30pm
Monday February 26
West Ham vs Brentford, kick-off 8pm
