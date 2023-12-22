Scottish Premiership: Rangers go to Motherwell, Celtic host Livingston, Hearts take on St Mirren & more

The Scottish Premiership title race is back on and there could be a change at the top of the table this weekend, while teams at the other end are desperate for points in the race for survival.

Every other match covered on Sky Sports News and in our live blog on the Sky Sports app and website.

We take a look at what's at stake this weekend...

What's live on Sky?

Motherwell are looking for an early Christmas present of a shock win over Rangers to reignite their struggling season.

The Fir Park side haven't won any of their last seven Scottish Premiership matches and currently sit 11th.

Highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and St Johnstone

Rangers meanwhile remain unbeaten under Philippe Clement and know they will go top with a win in North Lanarkshire, IF Celtic slip up again on Saturday.

The Ibrox side are unbeaten in their last 28 visits to Motherwell, last losing there on Boxing Day 2002.

Can Celtic return to winning ways and remain top for Christmas?

Image: Celtic have lost their last two Scottish Premiership matches

It has been a tough time for Celtic, with their lead at the top cut to two points after back-to-back league defeats for the first time in a decade.

The Hoops are now just two points ahead to Rangers in the title race and they need to beat Livingston to guarantee they will remain top of the table for Christmas.

Highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between Livingston and Celtic.

Livingston do not have their troubles to seek as they are six points adrift at the foot of the table.

David Martindale's side are without a league win since August and lost 3-0 to Celtic in their last meeting in September.

Can Dons secure a third straight league victory?

Highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Livingston

Aberdeen appear to have halted their dismal Scottish Premiership run and have the chance to make it three straight wins this weekend.

Barry Robson's side will be keen to take advantage and beat Dundee to move above them into seventh as the winter break approaches.

It will be the first time former Aberdeen assistant Tony Docherty has faced his old club as Dee boss after their earlier meeting this season was postponed.

Will Hearts build on shock Celtic win against Buddies?

Highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Hearts

Steven Naismith will be hoping his side can impress again this weekend against St Mirren after they shocked Celtic at Parkhead.

The Buddies are fourth, only behind the Jambos on goal difference although they have played a game more.

They have been struggling away from home of late and have lost their last five on the road, failing to score in their last four.

Stephen Robinson's side did win the last meeting in Paisley in September thanks to an early goal from Ryan Strain.

Can Killie's unbeaten run continue?

Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Livingston and Kilmarnock

Kilmarnock are unbeaten in their last three games and could end the weekend in fourth if they win and other results go their way.

Derek McInnes' side played out a goalless draw at Livingston last weekend after impressive victories over both Aberdeen and Celtic.

Image: St Johnstone's Diallang Jaiyesimi was sent off at Ibrox in midweek

It has been a mixed start for Craig Levein at St Johnstone but they are off the foot of the table and out of the relegation play-off zone.

They head to Rugby Park after a tough 2-0 defeat at Rangers on Wednesday night.

Can Hibs bounce back in Dingwall?

Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between St. Johnstone and Hibernian

Nick Montgomery is hoping for an immediate response from his Hibs players after a mistake cost them all three points against St Johnstone last time out.

The Easter Road side will be desperate for a result against Ross County to head into the Edinburgh Derby on December 27, live on Sky, in peak form.

Derek Adams was less than impressed with the Staggies in their 1-0 defeat at home to Dundee and he is expecting a better performance.

County sit 10th in the league after following up back-to-back wins with two defeats.

