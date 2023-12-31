Pape Matar Sarr set to sign new six-and-a-half-year deal at Tottenham

Pape Matar Sarr has agreed terms on a new six-and-a-half-year contract with Tottenham following his impressive form this season.

The 21-year-old has established himself as an integral first-team player under new manager Ange Postecoglou.

He scored in Sunday's 3-1 victory at home to Bournemouth but then came off in tears with an injury as it was feared his availability for Senegal at AFCON would be in doubt.

But he has confirmed on social media tonight it was "more fear than harm" and said: "See you at CAN (AFCON)!"

Sarr signed for Spurs from Metz in the summer of 2021 and returned there on loan the following season.

Since his return he has made 33 appearances for Tottenham, scoring five goals, including two in 18 Premier League games this term.

