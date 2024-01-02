January transfer window: What is your Premier League team planning as the winter market opens?

The January transfer window is officially open - allowing all 20 Premier League clubs to tinker with their squads ahead of the second half of the season.

The winter window opened on New Year's Day and will close for English clubs at midnight on Thursday February 1, 2024.

With January signings able to make or break a season, Sky Sports takes an in-depth look at what each top-flight team is planning ahead of this crucial month.

Arsenal

Mikel Arteta has admitted Arsenal "need players" and - despite growing calls from supporters of a striker like Ivan Toney - we understand they are focusing more on the defence.

They only have one out-and-out left-back in Oleksandr Zinchenko and backup right-back Cedric Soares has not played in the Premier League this season, with his contract expiring in June.

There is also interest from other clubs in midfielders Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny so changes there have not been ruled out.

As for a striker, they come at a premium especially in January and Arsenal have to be mindful of FFP. They deferred their permanent payment to Brentford for David Raya until next summer for this season, bringing him in on an initial loan instead. This would need to be addressed if they are to try and sign Toney, for example.

There has also been speculation over the future of goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale but it would take a big offer to tempt the Gunners into a sale.

Aston Villa

Aston Villa are understood to be in the market for several positions as the look to capitalise on their superb start and cement a Champions League place.

Right-back, given centre-back Ezri Konsa has been covering for Matty Cash, and attacking midfielders are thought to be the priority, with Unai Emery wanting to be versatile with his systems.

According to Sky in Italy, AC Milan are interested in signing on-loan centre-back Clement Lenglet, but he has been needed recently after an injury to Pau Torres.

Players who have not played much such as Calum Chambers may be allowed to go elsewhere.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth are open to improving in the full-back positions primarily but are also looking at central midfield and potentially another striker if they lose a player in that position.

There is interest in the likes of Lloyd Kelly, who has six months left on his contract, and Kieffer Moore - and that may have a bearing on the players they bring in.

Brighton

Brighton are thought to be looking at several positions for the long-term and if they can bring in one or two ahead of schedule in January then they will try.

They are thought to be looking at improving full-back positions - and Sky Sports News has already reported their interest in Boca Juniors' young left-back Valentin Barco.

Another centre-back and a central midfielder are also positions they want to strengthen in the medium to long-term.

The Seagulls recalled Jeremy Sarmiento from a loan at West Brom on New Year's Day.

Brentford

Brentford's priority in the January window is a left winger and a young backup left-back, with injuries ravaging their squad recently.

Sky Sports News has already reported they are targeting Real Betis winger Assane Diao and summer choice Johan Bakayoko at PSV Eindhoven. Another target was Bryan Zaragoza but he has decided to sign for Bayern Munich next summer.

The return of Ivan Toney will feel like a new signing, and they have slapped a £100m valuation on him in attempt to ward off the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea.

Burnley

Burnley are understood to be looking at a variety of positions as they look to bolster their squad in an attempt to avoid relegation.

Sky Sports News has been told they are open to a new right-back, left-back, centre-back, central midfielder and striker.

Chelsea left-back Ian Maatsen was a player they wanted in the summer after his successful loan there during the promotion campaign, and he is understood to be available this month.

Chelsea

Manager Mauricio Pochettino has made it clear he would like to do more work in the transfer market and striker is a priority for him.

There are obvious top targets in Ivan Toney and Victor Osimhen but they are valued at £100m-plus and tremendously difficult to get out of their clubs in January.

Chelsea are looking at other more attainable options and are understood to have watched players like Serhou Guirassy, Santiago Gimenez and Benjamin Sesko among others.

They would also be open to more changes in other positions but that will depend on outgoings to free up space in the squad, with the likes of Ian Maatsen, Trevoh Chalobah and - surprisingly - Conor Gallagher among those they will listen to offers for.

Crystal Palace

Roy Hodgson is thought to be looking at a new right-back and central midfielder.

This is also due to injuries to the likes of Cheick Doucoure and Joel Ward, which have hindered them. They may also bring forward plans to sign a new winger.

Everton

Image: Will Everton keep hold of Jarrad Branthwaite?

Everton's financial problems are well-documented and it is likely to be quiet there, with any incomings dependant on outgoings - but they do not want to sell players who have been fundamental to their form this season.

There is interest from Tottenham and other clubs in Jarrad Branthwaite, who has done superbly, but Sean Dyche has said he is "not worried", while Amadou Onana also remains on shortlists at many other clubs.

Players who have not played much such as Ben Godfrey are understood to be the ones that are available, while they are also expected to recall Mason Holgate from his loan at Southampton.

Everton are doing the due diligence required if money does become available and the priority positions are thought to be a winger and another centre-back. Real Betis winger Assane Diao is one they admire.

Fulham

Fulham's priorities are at centre-back, central midfield and striker - due to possible outgoings.

There remains interest from elsewhere in star midfielder Joao Palhinha, while centre-back Tosin has only six months left on his contract and can talk to foreign clubs this month.

Andre of Fluminense is the first choice to replace Palhinha if Bayern Munich or any other top club comes calling.

At striker, Fulham already have offers for two theirs; Carlos Vinicius and Rodrigo Muniz. Monterrey want Vinicius and Atletico Mineiro have made a bid for Muniz.

PSV Eindhoven's Santiago Gimenez and AZ Alkmaar's Vangelis Pavlidis are two strikers they have been watching closely in the Eredivisie.

Liverpool

As it stands, Liverpool are unlikely to sign any players in the January transfer window.

However - long-term - Sky Sports News understands that Jurgen Klopp would be open to signing a top-class right-back to allow Trent Alexander-Arnold to move permanently into midfield.

That would leave little room for a new player in this position, and interest in Andre finished when they signed Waturo Endo in the summer.

They are definitely looking for a new centre-back, with Joel Matip's future shrouded in doubt following serious injury and his contract expiring in the summer.

Liverpool recalled winger Fabio Carvalho from his loan at RB Leipzig on New Year's Eve and Leicester lead a number of clubs keen to take him for the rest of the season.

Luton

Luton believe they have a chance of staying up and what they do in the transfer window could help provide the difference.

Sky Sports News understands they are looking for a new centre-back, especially after the cardiac arrest suffered by Tom Lockyer.

They are also keen to sign another central-midfield player and one they have a long-term admiration of his Celtic's Matt O'Riley - but bigger clubs like Inter Milan are keen.

Man Utd

It is likely to be a quiet window for Manchester United as far as incomings are concerned but areas they are looking at are in the striking position and in central defence.

Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy is someone they are aware of and the release clause is understood to be in the region of €17m.

Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo is a player they have scouted for a while but his valuation could prove prohibitive in this window.

United have to be wary of FFP obligations so - like they did last January - could look at the loan market, but manager Erik ten Hag has been quick to point out a number of injured players are expected to return this month.

Raphael Varane has entered the final year of his contract and is free to talk to clubs outside England ahead of a move in the summer.

United have the option to extend his contract by a further year, but - as it stands - are unlikely to do so on the current terms, so talks are continuing over a new contract and he remains part of Ten Hag's plans.

Casemiro is unlikely to leave this window amid speculation over his future. Ten Hag has been talking up his imminent return from injury. Casemiro has two and a half years left on his contract - with the club holding the option to extend for a further year.

On Jadon Sancho, there is no sign of a reconciliation with and there is already tentative interest from a number of clubs at home and abroad. As with all potential incomings and outgoings, INEOS will need to be consulted.

Anthony Martial has entered the final six months of his contract. United have the option to extend for a further 12 months but, as yet, there is no sign they will trigger the extension. It is thought suitable offers for the player will be considered.

Also, United are expected to trigger the one-year option in Hannibal Mejbri's his contract with his current deal running out in the summer. A number of European clubs are interested in taking him on loan but United will assess all options before deciding what is best for the player and the club.

The likes of Casemiro and Mason Mount are returning from long-term injuries, which could further limit Hannibal's game time. Donny van de Beek has already joined Eintracht Frankfurt on loan.

Man City

Manchester City are unlikely to bring in a first-team player next month, although they are on the hunt for a replacement for Kalvin Phillips, who is likely to leave.

Sky Sports News has already reported that Juventus have held initial talks with City over a potential loan deal, while Newcastle are also keen, although City would rather sell.

Either way they are assessing targets to replace him and would prefer to sign someone young and homegrown if they can.

They are also, as ever, in the market for top young talent and remain in talks with River Plate over a deal for Argentina youth star Claudio Echeverri.

Newcastle

Newcastle's squad is another battered by injuries and the priority for them this month has always been replacing the suspended Sandro Tonali with a loan midfielder.

Ruben Neves had been a mooted target due to playing in Saudi Arabia, but he seems to be staying put, so Kalvin Phillips is now at the forefront of their thinking.

Other positions they are looking at are understood to be a right winger and goalkeeper, with Nick Pope injured.

Inevitable links have been made with Aaron Ramsdale, who has worked with Eddie Howe before at Bournemouth, but FFP is also a concern for the Magpies.

Nottingham Forest

It remains to be seen whether Nottingham Forest's plans have altered any since the appointment of Nuno Espirito Santo.

The club had been preparing to try and sign a new striker and centre-back in the main.

They are among a string of clubs monitoring the situation around Serhou Guirassy, but bigger clubs like United have him on their radar.

Several players that had not been getting regular first-team games under previous boss Steve Cooper have another chance to prove themselves under Santo, so any outgoings are still to be decided.

Sheff Utd

New manager Chris Wilder has been assessing the squad and Sky Sports News understands he wants players who can immediately improve them.

They are looking at a new goalkeeper and players who can stick the ball in the net - and there may be more additions if others move on as well.

Tottenham

Image: Tottenham are interested in Genoa defender Radu Dragusin

Tottenham's priority is a centre-back given a raft of injury problems, and they are very interested in Genoa's £26m-rated Radu Dragusin.

Spurs are also keen on Nice's Jean-Claire Todibo and Marc Guehi but deals are thought to be very unlikely to achieve next month as they look more towards the summer.

Among the other players they admire are Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite, Atalanta's Giorgio Scalvini and Bournemouth's Lloyd Kelly.

In an ideal world they would also make some changes in midfield and sign another winger.

Sky Sports News has already reported that they remain interested in Chelsea's Conor Gallagher and the principles of a deal were agreed in the summer.

The idea of taking Ange Postecoglou's former Celtic player Jota on loan from Al-Ittihad has also not been ruled out.

Giovani Lo Celso and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg are wanted by Barcelona and Juventus respectively, while there is uncertainty over the future of Eric Dier and Bryan Gil.

Hugo Lloris already said his goodbyes on New Year's Eve as he joined Los Angeles FC.

West Ham

West Ham have done superbly of late and David Moyes is happy with his squad but some players could leave that would need replacing.

AS Monaco are in advanced talks to sign West Ham United defender Thilo Kehrer on loan until the end of the season.

According to Sky in Italy, there has also been interest from Italian clubs AC Milan and Roma.

There is also an unnamed Saudi Pro League club interested in signing Hammers defender Nayef Aguerd but West Ham will only consider allowing him to leave if they can bring in a replacement.

Aguerd will not feature in Tuesday night's game against Brighton as he has joined up with the Morocco squad ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Al Ittihad tried to sign Aguerd in the summer. He has not featured in any of West Ham's last three games due to illness.

West Ham are also in the market to bring in a wide forward player this month and - if they can recruit someone - they may allow Said Benrahma or Maxwel Cornet to leave.

Wolves

Wolves' FFP restrictions have made spending difficult for some time and January is no different.

However, they would like to sign another striker to compete with Matheus Cunha as Sasa Kalajdzic has not really worked out since his arrival.

They would also like another winger and another central-midfield player but they will need to recoup funds from sales in order to have their ideal window.

