Scott McKenna: Celtic and Rangers interested in signing Nottingham Forest defender

Celtic and Rangers are both interested in signing Nottingham Forest defender Scott McKenna.

The Scotland international centre-back is available this month after not playing regularly in the Premier League so far this season.

McKenna could move on an initial loan deal, with a view to signing on a free transfer in the summer when his Forest contract expires on June 30.

The 27-year-old has made just five appearances this season, all of them coming in the Premier League, and has not played since September 18.

McKenna signed for Forest in September 2020 from Aberdeen, helping the club win promotion via the Championship play-off final in 2022, and has made 105 appearances.

Last April, McKenna suffered a fractured collarbone which ruled him out for the rest of the season and he has had limited opportunities since.

Since the appointment of Nuno Espirito Santo as Forest manager, McKenna has failed to make the bench in his first three games in charge.

