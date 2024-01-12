Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag says 'off-field' personal problems have affected Antony

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag admits winger Antony hasn't been the same player since experiencing personal problems away from football.

This week, Jadon Sancho returned to Borussia Dortmund on loan for the remainder of the season - opening the door for Antony to stake further claims as part of Ten Hag's offensive plans.

Sancho claimed on social media in September that he had been made a "scapegoat" after Ten Hag said he did not reach the "level" required to be involved in their squad at Arsenal.

A week later, Antony was given a leave of absence as he faced allegations from three women in Brazil.

The 23-year-old Brazilian winger, who signed for United from Ajax in an £85m deal last September, was not arrested or charged and denies all the allegations against him.

Although it was not clear Ten Hag was referring to these incidents, he rallied around his player - and believes the episode has had a direct impact on him registering no goals and no assists this term.

"I can explain (his struggles)," Ten Hag, who worked with Antony at Ajax, said. "I think it's very simple.

"I think his off-field issues stop him playing. I think first year was OK and I think in the pre-season he was very OK. First four games were very good.

"He was out and then he came back. He didn't deliver the performance we should expect from him and he can do so much better.

"You mention Ajax, also I look back there so his effectiveness, his end product was very high there and also in the Champions League, very high.

"So, I am sure he's capable of doing this. He's capable of doing this, key actions, key passes, the crosses, the finishing, it's very high and should return to that level but the Premier League is more difficult and he's capable of doing that."

Image: Manchester United's Antony ranks second in the Premier League this season for possession won in the final third per 90 minutes

Ten Hag: I hope Sancho is a success

Ten Hag wished Sancho luck at Borussia Dortmund after the Manchester United winger returned to his former club on loan for the rest of the season.

The 23-year-old left the Bundesliga side for Old Trafford to much fanfare in 2021, joining in a £73m deal after a long, well-documented pursuit.

The England international has been training away from the main group since then and has now returned to Dortmund in a bid to kickstart his career, saying it felt like he was "coming home".

"I hope he's doing well, so I wish him the best of luck," Ten Hag said. "That's it. I hope he's doing well and he will be a success."

The Dutchman has been reluctant to speak about Sancho during his four-month absence and quickly shut down further talk about him.

Asked what Sancho has to do at Dortmund in order to get back in the United team, Ten Hag replied curtly: "No, I already replied. I think it's enough."

Martinez, Casemiro, Shaw back in training

Image: Luke Shaw is back in training for Manchester United

Sancho followed Donny van de Beek in leaving on loan, with other peripheral players potentially following as United's injury issues begin to ease.

The Red Devils have been beset by problems this term, but they are easing ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash against Tottenham.

"We have had a lot of injuries," Ten Hag said.

"This week in training, so the last couple of days, Licha (Lisandro) Martinez training, Casemiro training, Luke Shaw training, so there are players returning. They are coming in for selection for Sunday.

"(Christian) Eriksen was ill in the week, he will return. Antony will return. Amad (Diallo) will return.

"We have more choices in this moment in the squad to put out a starting XI and to create a bench that is stronger."

