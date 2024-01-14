Gary Neville: Tottenham can finish above Liverpool and Arsenal in Premier League this season

Gary Neville believes Tottenham can finish above Liverpool and Arsenal in the Premier League this season should they keep their players fit.

Spurs' 2-2 draw at Manchester United moved them level on points with fourth-placed Arsenal and five behind leaders Liverpool heading into the second half of the campaign.

Manager Ange Postecoglou was without first-team regulars Heung-Min Son, Pape Sarr, Yves Bissouma, James Maddison, Giovani Lo Celso, Dejan Kulusevski and Ben Davies at Old Trafford yet were the better side - and Sky Sports' Neville belives they can finish as high as second when they're back.

"If they keep their players fit, they are a certainty to finish in the top four and I think they can get to second and third," said Neville.

"With those players back, and if they can get through these next few weeks, I genuinely think they can be better than Arsenal and Liverpool this season.

"It might end up being a good draw in the FA Cup against Manchester City. Go out of that and concentrate completely on the league. But they do need to win a trophy.

"If he wins a trophy, great, but we know in the past when teams have had a really explosive season, they're not usually in Europe or competitions.

"For Ange Postecoglou to get to second or third, which they could do if they have a clean run at it, would be something special."

Redknapp: Spurs should prioritise FA Cup over top-four finish

Sky Sports' Jamie Redknapp says Tottenham should aim to prioritise winning the FA Cup over finishing in the top four and securing Champions League qualification.

"I'd rather Tottenham won the FA Cup than get in the Champions League," he said. "It would be better for them to go and win something because that's always the stick people beat them with.

"Posteoglou's made them believe. He said they were in the title race, that's refreshing for Spurs fans to hear. So often they've never really spoken like that or had that ambition that they should have.

"Right now, with their squad, and I've been critical over the last few years of how their style of play is, there's a difference about them and the manager deserves so much credit for that."

Keane: Why not do both?!

"You can do both, dream big! Spurs should be going all out for the Champions League and focusing on winning a trophy," said Sky Sports' Roy Keane.

"Spurs are in a great position. There's a bit of arrogance about them, a bit of confidence, they were disappointed with the draw against United. I'm still looking for Spurs to go and win the game. They eased off at the end and took a draw.

"We can't go overboard on Spurs. We heard from the manager, he's obviously going to praise his players. The staff got praised, the bus driver got praised, everyone got praise. It was against a poor Man Utd team in a difficult place. It was 2-2. Everyone relax."

Man Utd enter the two-week winter break before facing an FA Cup fourth-round tie on January 27, with their opponents (Newport County or Eastleigh) yet to be determined.

They return to Premier League duty on February 1 when travelling to Wolves; kick-off 8.15pm.

Tottenham contest their respective FA Cup fourth-round tie against Manchester City on January 27, before hosting Brentford in the Premier League on January 31; kick-off 7.30pm.