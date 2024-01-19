Newcastle target Everton's Amadou Onana as option to bolster midfield amid concern over Joelinton's future - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Newcastle United have identified Everton's Amadou Onana as a good option to bolster their midfield as concerns grow over Joelinton's future on Tyneside.

Tommy Fleetwood has snubbed an invite from LIV Golf and their attention has now turned to trying to tempt his Ryder Cup team-mate Tyrrell Hatton to join Jon Rahm's new squad.

Gloucester back-row Zach Mercer says he is "done" with England after his latest snub and hit out at Steve Borthwick for not valuing him enough after his return from a spell playing in France.

Steve Diamond will return to the Gallagher Premiership next month in a bid to reinvigorate Newcastle Falcons as a consultant.

Sir Geoffrey Boycott believes his beloved Yorkshire County Cricket Club will die without the controversial return of Colin Graves.

DAILY MAIL

Andre Onana's future at Manchester United could be clouded by apparent interest from Erik ten Hag in Lazio goalkeeper Ivan Provedel.

Jose Mourinho has reportedly opened talks with Saudi Pro League side Al Shabab just days after losing his job with AS Roma.

Forest Green owner Dale Vince says Troy Deeney "let himself and the club down" with "careless" public remarks about players after he was sacked just six games into his managerial career.

Arsenal have told clubs interested in Emile Smith-Rowe, including Aston Villa, Newcastle and West Ham, that the midfielder wants to fight for his place in their first XI.

Neymar has reportedly been removed from the Al Hilal squad list for the remainder of the Saudi Pro League season so they could register former Nottingham Forest loanee Renan Lodi.

Joe Cole is certain Jose Mourinho can still manage in the Premier League and expects him to be linked with any vacancies that come up in the next six months.

THE TIMES

Two senior Manchester United executives - Patrick Stewart and Cliff Baty - are set to make seven-figure bonuses from the sale of a 25 per cent stake in the club, while former chief executive Ed Woodward is also poised to cash in.

Emma Raducanu has conceded she may have to drop down to the second-tier ITF circuit to gain more match experience because of her lowly place just inside the top 300 of the WTA rankings.

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United's hopes of signing Real Madrid striker Vinicius Junior in the future appear unlikely after previous comments re-emerged which stated Flamengo would be the only club he would leave for.

Harry Maguire could be made available by Manchester United in the summer despite his career renaissance this season, with Erik ten Hag already having three high-profile central defenders on his summer hit-list.

DAILY EXPRESS

Billy Koumetio is facing an uncertain future at Liverpool after being recalled from a loan spell in France's second division.

DAILY RECORD

Hearts have offered a bumper contract to star striker Lawrence Shankland that would make him the club's highest-paid player in the last decade.

Elfsborg director of football Stefan Andreasson has conceded a move for his side's goalkeeper Hakon Valdimarsson could happen this month amid interest from Celtic.

Hibernian are considering a move for former QPR midfielder Luke Amos, who has been a free agent since the summer while he recovered from injury.