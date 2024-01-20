Kieran Trippier: Newcastle reject Bayern Munich approach for defender

Bayern Munich have made an approach to Newcastle United for Kieran Trippier, however Sky Sports News understands the Premier League side have no interest in losing their first-choice right-back.

Bayern Munich's focus shifted towards Trippier after facing difficulties in agreeing a loan deal with Paris Saint-Germain for Nordi Mukiele.

The German club, managed by former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel, have discussed a move for 33-year-old Trippier intensively this week.

Sky in Germany are reporting Bayern are offering a loan with an obligation to buy, or a permanent deal, and that Trippier wants the move.

Trippier has seven assists in 19 Premier League matches for Newcastle this season but his performances have dipped in recent weeks.

He made multiple mistakes which led to goals in Newcastle's 3-0 defeat at Everton and their 4-1 loss against Tottenham.

Trippier's clumsy backpass was also responsible for Chelsea snatching a late equaliser in the Carabao Cup quarter-final loss against Newcastle, which the Magpies lost on penalties.

The England international was one of the first major signings for Newcastle's Saudi Arabia ownership when he joined for £12m from Atletico Madrid in January 2022.

Contact made for Phillips

Newcastle are one of a number of Premier League clubs to have made contact with Manchester City for Kalvin Phillips.

West Ham are in talks with the treble winners over taking the England international on loan while Crystal Palace have enquired as well.

Atletico Madrid and Barcelona are also understood to hold an interest in Phillips, who is looking for first-team football ahead of this summer's Euros in Germany.

Pep Guardiola, the City manager, has said he does not see a spot for Phillips in his team, leaving the midfielder with little other option other than to seek a move away.

Newcastle in Joelinton contract talks

Newcastle are in talks with Joelinton about a new long-term contract, with 18 months left on his current deal.

Discussions have been ongoing for some time but there is yet to be a resolution, amid fears he may miss the rest of the season because of a recurring quad injury.

The midfielder was ruled out for at least six weeks earlier this month and it has now been recommended he has surgery following a scan this week.

Joelinton is understood to still be awaiting further test results to determine the full extent of the problem, with surgery meaning he would almost certainly miss the rest of the campaign.

The club are keen for him to remain a key player in the future and hope to agree a new long-term contract having become one of the most popular players on Tyneside.

His absence alongside the suspension of Sandro Tonali has impacted their season and increased the need for a midfielder in the January transfer window, with interest still in Manchester City's Phillips among others.

Joelinton was the latest player to be targeted by burglars on Saturday, meanwhile, with his home broken into while he was watching his side face Manchester City at St James' Park.

