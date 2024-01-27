Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall: Leicester planning to keep midfielder despite Brighton and Brentford interest

Leicester have no plans to sell Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall in the January window, despite interest from Brighton and Brentford.

Currently, the fee that Brighton and Brentford are prepared to pay for the 25-year-old is way short of what Leicester would want.

It is understood it would take a bid in excess of £40m to bring Leicester to the negotiating table.

That asking price is likely to be further increased because of the Foxes' inability to replace Dewsbury-Hall with a player of equal calibre so late in the window, which closes on Thursday.

Leicester have little flexibility to add to their squad in January and remain in line with Profit and Sustainability Regulations (PSR).

It is likely the Championship leaders would have to sell a player this month if they want to add to their squad.

However, Dewsbury-Hall is not a player Leicester want to sell, with the midfielder regarded by Enzo Maresca, the manager, as a key part of his promotion-chasing team.

Dewsbury-Hall also needs to be convinced that changing clubs this month would be a good career move.

It is believed that only clubs competing in the upper reaches of the Premier League are likely to appeal to Dewsbury-Hall, given Leicester are seven points clear at the top of the Championship and expecting an immediate return to the top division.

Dewsbury-Hall has nine goals and nine assists in all competitions for Leicester this season.

After coming through the Foxes' academy, he has gone on to make 111 appearances for the club.

