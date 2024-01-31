England Women: Sarina Wiegman's Lionesses' to play Austria and Italy in friendlies in February

England will play Austria and Italy in a pair of February friendlies in Spain in preparation for Women's Euro 2025 qualifying.

Both games will take place at the Estadio Nuevo Mirador in Algeciras, with the Lionesses facing Austria on February 23 before taking on Italy four days later.

Sarina Wiegman's side were last in action in December when they saw their bid to reach the Nations League semi-finals - and secure a Paris Olympics place for Great Britain - end despite winning 6-0 against Scotland at Hampden Park.

The February double-header of friendlies comes ahead of the Euro 2025 qualifying draw taking place on March 5, and that campaign getting under way in April.

Wiegman, who earlier this month signed a contract extension running to the 2027 World Cup, said in a statement from the FA: "This will be our kick-off to get ready for the Euro qualifying campaign beginning in April, so there's no time to waste in February.

"Heading to Spain with hopefully warmer weather and great facilities will allow us to maximise every minute together. Playing two games against good opposition in Austria and Italy, should be excellent preparation for another big year ahead.

"They are two good and different opponents who will want to start the year strong too, so it will be important to come together again as a team and use these games to prepare for the qualification matches starting in April."

Reigning European champions and World Cup runners-up England will be joined in Marbella by Emma Coates' Under-23s, who are set to play matches against Spain and the Netherlands.

