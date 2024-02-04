Bournemouth 1-1 Nottingham Forest: Callum Hudson-Odoi strike earns valuable point for relegation-threatened Reds

Report and free match highlights from the Barclays Premier League match between Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday; Callum Hudson-Odoi strikes to cancel out Justin Kluivert's early opener for the Cherries; Philip Billing sent off in second half
Sunday 4 February 2024 16:32, UK
Nottingham Forest earned an important point but remain in the thick of the Premier League relegation battle after a 1-1 draw against Bournemouth on Sunday.
Justin Kluivert prodded in his third league goal of the season inside five minutes at the Vitality Stadium, which put the Cherries on course for their first league win since Boxing Day.
However, they had dropped 15 points from winning positions throughout the season already and Forest exploited their knack of failing to hold onto a lead by equalising through a lovely curling finish from Callum Hudson-Odoi in first-half stoppage time.
Bournemouth were reduced to 10 players late on, when substitute Philip Billing was shown a straight red card for raking his studs down the back of Hudson-Odoi's right Achilles, but, ultimately, it did not affect the result.
The hosts climb up a place to 12th due to their second draw in succession, while Forest move above Luton into 16th, two points above Everton, who occupy the final spot in the bottom three at present.
Bournemouth: Neto (7), Smith (6), Zabarnyi (6), Senesi (6), Kelly (6), Cook (7), Christie (6), Semenyo (5), Kluivert (7), Sinisterra (7), Solanke (5).
Subs: Tavernier (5), Scott (5), Billing (4), Outtara (5), Kerkez (n/a).
Nottingham Forest: Sels (6), Williams (6), Omobamidele (6), Murillo (7), Tavares (6), Yates (7), Dominguez (6), Elanga (6), Gibbs-White (5), Hudson-Odoi (7), Awoniyi (6).
Subs: Danilo (5), Reyna (5), Montiel (5), Ribeiro (n/a).
With Saturday's results having seen Forest drop to 17th in the Premier League table, picking up points on the south coast took on extra significance. A defeat would deepen their increasing relegation fears.
So it was far from ideal when they fell behind inside five minutes. Lewis Cook's wicked corner delivery from the left was met by Luis Sinisterra, before taking a deflection to the back post, where Kluivert was well-placed to apply the final touch on the line and deny Deadline Day signing Matz Sels a debut clean sheet.
In truth, quality chances came at a premium for the rest of the half, except, perhaps, the two low efforts Ryan Yates slammed straight at Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto.
But there was one just before the break that levelled the game. Hudson-Odoi won a 50/50 against Ryan Christie, kept his balance and curled a beauty out of the reach of the Cherries goalkeeper and into the back of the net. Forest had grown into the game by then and it was no less than they deserved.
It seemed, initially, that the equaliser had given Forest a spring in their step after the break, but the game soon reverted back to a pretty open, yet unremarkable, affair.
There was time for one moment of drama towards the end, when Billing caught Hudson-Odoi with a nasty challenge that ended his afternoon after less than half an hour. But in the seven minutes of stoppage time that followed, no winner could be found.
Clinton Morrison speaking on Sky Sport News:
"Bournemouth started the better of the two sides and went ahead through Kluivert, but you've got to credit Forest for the way they came back and levelled through Hudson-Odoi.
"In the second half, there was nothing in it with no clear-cut chances. Both teams defended well but lacked quality in the final third.
"A draw is a fair result but the tackle from Billing on Hudson-Odoi was a dangerous one. Nuno would have taken this result at the start of the game as Bournemouth have been in good form.
"Forest have got some tough games coming up - I think all of their next four are against teams in the top six. We have to see what will happen with the PSR breach so it is still a worrying time for them."
Nottingham Forest host Newcastle at the City Ground next Saturday, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 5.30pm.
Meanwhile, Bournemouth visit Fulham at Craven Cottage on the same day at 3pm.
