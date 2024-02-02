Said Benrahma: Lyon and West Ham complete loan deal for forward after FIFA intervention

Lyon have completed the signing of forward Said Benrahma on loan until the end of the season from West Ham.

The Ligue 1 side accused the Hammers of "incomprehensible behaviour" and a "lack of respect" after the move failed to be completed late on Deadline Day.

However, Lyon CEO Laurent Prud'homme later said FIFA had validated the club's request for an international transfer certificate with the deal finally announced on Friday.

Sky Sports News understands West Ham are hugely disappointed with the claims made by Lyon on Thursday night which have been described as "wholly inaccurate and potentially damaging".

Sources close to the club have told Sky Sports News claims made by Lyon of a profound lack of respect and incomprehensible behaviour are completely unfounded, as the resolution of this deal shows.

The deal is now confirmed and is a loan with an option to make the transfer permanent in the summer, worth more than £15m in total.

Benrahma deal failed to be completed on Deadline Day

Benrahma travelled to Lyon in a bid to complete the move before the French window closed at 10pm on Thursday.

However, despite Lyon claiming the deal was agreed upon, the move failed to be completed at the last minute with the French club blaming West Ham for the breakdown.

A statement released by the French club said: "Olympique Lyonnais were delighted to welcome Said Benrahma to Lyon this Thursday to finalize his transfer from West Ham. The two clubs had signed a temporary transfer agreement, and Olympique Lyonnais had obtained approval from the DNCG to allow the transfer to take place smoothly and transparently.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from West Ham's draw against Bournemouth in the Premier League.

"However, at the start of the evening, while Olympique Lyonnais had entered all the administrative data on the dedicated FIFA platform (FIFA TMS), West Ham had never launched the slightest technical procedure on its part, despite the repeated reminders from the OL and continuous mutual telephone communication.

"In the absence of this reciprocal action on the part of the English club and following this incomprehensible behaviour, raising questions, the international transfer certificate could not be requested before closing time.

"Olympique Lyonnais deeply regrets this situation and this decision, demonstrating a profound lack of respect on the part of West Ham towards the institution and the player.

"The club reserves the right to initiate all appropriate procedures necessary to validate the transaction at a later date, and to hold West Ham responsible if necessary."

West Ham responded with a statement of their own: "West Ham United can confirm that the Deadline Day deal for Said Benrahma to join Olympique Lyonnais was not concluded ahead of the deadline, with a deal unable to be completed before 11pm."

Fornals deal to Real Betis confirmed

West Ham confirmed on Friday that Pablo Fornals has joined Real Betis on a permanent transfer for an undisclosed fee.

The 27-year-old returns to Spain after four-and-a-half seasons with the Hammers. He made 203 appearances and scored 23 goals in east London.

Real Betis had claimed a computer problem initially scuppered their bid to sign Fornals from the Hammers.

The Spain midfielder had agreed a £7m switch to the LaLiga club on deadline day, but the deal failed to go through.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Betis CEO Ramon Alarcon was hopeful the Fornals deal would still go through, however.

He told Spanish reporters: "There was a last-minute problem with Fornals, we think it was a computer problem.

"Betis sent all the documents correctly and on time and it seems West Ham had a computer problem. It wasn't just with Betis it was with other deals. We hope that it gets resolved in the next few days.

"It was done on both sides. We imagine that with a computer error it can be resolved. We are working on it and we are optimistic."

Fornals was at the London Stadium alongside his West Ham team-mates on Thursday, watching on as they drew 1-1 with Bournemouth.