Jesse Lingard: Former Man Utd forward completes move to South Korean club FC Seoul

Former Manchester United forward Jesse Lingard has completed a move to South Korean side FC Seoul.

The 31-year-old has agreed a two-year deal with the option of a further year.

Lingard had remained a free agent since leaving Nottingham Forest last summer and sacked his agents earlier this month - including members of his family - in an attempt to find a new club.

Prior to his stint at the City Ground, Lingard enjoyed a successful loan spell with West Ham in 2021. During the campaign, he scored nine goals in his 16 appearances in all competitions.

Image: Jesse Lingard has moved to South Korea

Across an illustrious career, Lingard has won the Europa League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup with Manchester United, having made 232 appearances for the Red Devils after progressing through the club's academy.

He had grown very frustrated that several contract offers and enquiries since his Forest exit had failed to materialise. Lingard came close to joining Saudi Arabian side Al Ettifaq in October but the deal suffered a late collapse.

Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp!

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!

Find out more here...