Women's FA Cup quarter-final draw: Tottenham host Man City, Chelsea face Everton, Man Utd travel to Brighton

Tottenham will host Manchester City in the quarter-finals of the Women's FA Cup, while reigning champions Chelsea travel to Everton.

Manchester United, last season's runners-up, face an away game against Brighton, while Liverpool will welcome Leicester City.

The quarter-final ties will take place on the weekend of March 10/11.

Spurs and City have faced each other three times already this season, including twice in 2024. Gareth Taylor’s side have won the fixtures by a combined score of 10-0.

Image: The Women's FA Cup final will take place at Wembley on May 12

Chelsea - who beat Man Utd 1-0 in the final last season - will also be facing familiar opponents, having twice beaten Everton 3-0 during the current campaign.

The Blues remain in contention for four trophies in what is Emma Hayes’ final season before joining the USA in the summer.

The manager is bidding to win her sixth FA Cup - and fourth in succession.

Man Utd are looking to win their first FA Cup since their formation in 2018. They have faced Brighton twice this season, drawing 2-2 in November before winning 2-0 earlier this month.

Liverpool will be facing Leicester for the third time this season, having lost to the Foxes in the League Cup in October but claiming revenge in the WSL a month later.

Women's FA Cup quarter-final draw

Tottenham vs Manchester City

Liverpool vs Leicester

Brighton vs Manchester United

Everton vs Chelsea

