Oliver Glasner ready to succeed Roy Hodgson as Crystal Palace manager

Oliver Glasner is ready to succeed Roy Hodgson as Crystal Palace manager, according to Sky Germany.

Glasner and Palace are said to have agreed a contract until 2026 with the option of a further year.

The former Eintracht Frankfurt boss was pictured at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday watching the game between Spurs and Wolves, with Palace to visit the north London club in two weeks' time.

Everton

Crystal Palace Monday 19th February 6:30pm Kick off 8:00pm

However, it is not yet clear when Glasner will take the reins from Hodgson, with Palace playing Everton on Monday Night Football.

Hodgson has been recovering after being admitted to hospital on Thursday and it is unclear who will take the team at Goodison Park.

Hodgson's contract expires at the end of the season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ahead of their defeat against Chelsea, Jamie Carragher analysed Crystal Palace's ambitions as a Premier League club and questions why the club haven't been competing for European football

Who is Oliver Glasner?

Glasner started his coaching career with Austrian sides SV Ried and LASK before heading to the Bundesliga with Wolfsburg.

His greatest success came at Frankfurt, with whom he won the Europa League in 2022, beating Rangers in the final on penalties.

Glasner's side followed up that success by finishing runners-up in the German Cup the following season.

Frankfurt decided to part ways with Glasner a year before his contract was set to expire after a disappointing second half of the campaign.

View from Germany: Glasner is tactical mastermind

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Germany's Philipp Hinze breaks down exactly what Oliver Glasner will bring to the Premier League

Sky Germany reporter Philipp Hinze:

"This would be a surprise in Germany if Glasner joins Crystal Palace. I think Crystal Palace is a small English club and Glasner won the Europa League and also achieved Champions League qualification with Frankfurt and Wolfsburg.

"He's an under-rated coach, he is a mastermind tactically and he has his own minds. He is very strong and powerful and not the kind of person that says yes to everything.

"He is special in a positive way and a very good coach."