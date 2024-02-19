Bayern Munich: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Xabi Alonso and Zinedine Zidane potential Thomas Tuchel successors

Liverpool target Xabi Alonso is the preferred candidate to succeed Thomas Tuchel if Bayern Munich decide to part ways with the manager this summer – while they are also looking at Zinedine Zidane and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, according to Sky in Germany.

The pressure has increased on Tuchel following Bayern's 3-2 loss at Bochum on Sunday which leaves the German giants eight points behind Alonso's Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

It was also a third straight defeat after they were beaten 1-0 at Lazio in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie last week.

Facing a first trophyless season in 12 years, Bayern's primary plan remains to reach the end of the campaign with Tuchel and honestly assess the situation.

Bayern's hierarchy immediately decided to stick with Tuchel after the embarrassing defeat at Bochum with the former Chelsea and PSG boss not considering his resignation.

However, work is going on in the background regarding his potential successor and, in the event of a summer separation from Tuchel, Alonso is considered the preferred solution internally.

The former Liverpool midfielder is the bookmakers' favourite to succeed Jurgen Klopp at Anfield this summer after impressing at Leverkusen.

Klopp has recently hailed the Spaniard as the "standout" manager from the new generation of bosses.

Another of the most prominent candidates Bayern have been thinking about too, in the past few hours and days, is ex-Real Madrid head coach Zidane.

There is nothing concrete at this stage, but what Bayern appreciate about the Frenchman is his aura and experience while he is also immediately available.

Image: Zinedine Zidane resigned from his second stint as Real Madrid manager in May 2021

The 51-year-old, who has been without a job since leaving Real in May 2021, won the Champions League three times in his managerial time at the Spanish club, while he also won LaLiga twice.

Bayern have also been looking at ex-Manchester United boss Solskjaer as a potential interim solution should they be forced to make a change before the end of the campaign.

Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund knows Solskjaer very well and has been following the Norwegian's path for years. However, there have not yet been any concrete discussions about that eventuality.

Solskjaer has been without a job since being sacked by Man Utd in November 2021. He spent nearly three years in charge at Old Trafford as he guided United to second in the 2020/21 season and lost the 2021 Europa League final on penalties to Villarreal.

The 50-year-old is currently employed as a UEFA Technical Observer, attending Champions League games and providing reports throughout this season.

Sky Sports News senior reporter Melissa Reddy:

It is testament not only to his suitability for the role, but his status as the next top manager that Xabi Alonso is spoken about separately in the discussion for the Liverpool job to succeed Jurgen Klopp. There is Xabi, and then The Others.

It is a consequence of his small yet sublime body of work so far; the construction at Real Sociedad B, leading them back to the Segunda Division for the first time since 1961-62 and then quickly transforming Bayer Leverkusen into a tactically supreme unbeaten machine.

Only Pep Guardiola's Bayern Munich have ever set a better pace atop the Bundesliga. Leverkusen have not been beaten in 32 matches across all competitions, are in the German Cup semi-finals, and the last 16 of the Europa League. They are on a special run and are primed to make history this season.

Leverkusen play with panache and intelligence; lionising possession but also shifting to control the game without the ball as they showcased in a 3-0 masterclass against Bayern.

There have been attempts to suggest Alonso's approach jars with the more direct and transitional qualities of Liverpool's squad. While Bayer do employ a more patient build-up that is comparable to Manchester City, his Real Sociedad B were much less geared to short passing. Alonso has illustrated his adaptability already between those clubs, but also against different opponents.

He already feels like a Liverpool manager, and that's without factoring in his understanding of, and bond with the club developed during five seasons of setting the tempo in their midfield.

Alonso fits the dynamic of an exciting, young team heaving with potential that will need some nips, tucks and to create a new story.

There are complexities; he is still early into his Bayer project and ideally would have mapped a longer period of construction with them. Alonso's focus, rightly, is on crowing a fantastic season with top honours.

The club don't want to lose him, but know he'll have his pick of options - Real Madrid and Bayern Munich will soon be knocking too - and can decide his timing.

Liverpool would not want to do anything to disrupt Alonso's current work. He is worth the patience though, and doing whatever is necessary to get.

