Football Black List: England internationals Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jess Carter feature on shortlist

England internationals Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jess Carter feature on the Football Black List - an initiative to highlight the most influential black figures in the game.

The England duo were named alongside Burnley boss Vincent Kompany - one of only two black managers currently in England's top-flight, while newly-appointed Port Vale boss Darren Moore, Birmingham City women's technical director Hope Powell and Hull City head coach Liam Rosenior also make the list.

The list also includes the black figures working behind the scenes in football. Premier League independent director Matthew Ryder KC, Kick It Out CEO, Tony Burnett and Confederation of African Football's Chief Operating Officer Abiola Ijasanmi are also named alongside players Nikita Parris, who plays for Man Utd in the WSL, Burnley forward Lyle Foster and Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong.

Image: Burnley boss Vincent Kompany is also named on the Football Black List

Match officials Sam Allison and Akil Howson are also recognised with Cyrille Regis awards for their achievements of becoming the first Black match officials in the Premier League since Uriah Rennie in 2008.

Overall the Football Black List is divided into eight categories: Administration, coaching and management, commercial, community, players, LGBTQ+, media and practitioners. There is also the Ugo Ehiogu's Ones To Watch list, which recognises talented, young people in the industry under 30 years of age.

Image: Referee Sam Allison communicates a decision during Sheffield United's Premier League match against Luton Town

"The Football Black List this year once again serves as a reminder of the positive contribution those of African and Caribbean heritage are making to the game both on and off the pitch," said Leon Mann MBE, co-founder of the Football Black List. "However, we still face significant issues of under-representation that require urgent attention.

"On the pitch in the Premier League, 43% of the players are Black, according to the Black Footballers Partnership. But there is an ongoing lack of diversity across all other areas of football - from the boardroom to the dugouts. Therefore it is vital we shine a light on the role models leading the way for the next generation to follow into the sport to help address this."

Fellow co-founder, Rodney Hinds, added: "The Football Black List has been endorsed by the Black community and that provides a great sense of pride. The growing number of industry supporters is significant and appreciated too. Quite rightly, the Football Black List is about those doing great work within the game, so congratulations to all the awardees. They are inspiring future generations."

See below for the full Football Black List for 2023:

Players

Nikita Parris - Manchester United

Jess Carter - Chelsea

Trent Alexander-Arnold - Liverpool

Jeremie Frimpong - Bayer Leverkusen

Lyle Foster - Burnley

Administration

Eartha Pond - ESP Foundation Charity

Abiola Ijasanmi - Confederation of African Football

Tony Burnett - Kick It Out

Malcolm Kpedekpo - Scottish FA

Matthew Ryder KC - Matrix Chambers

Coaching and Management

Hope Powell - Birmingham City

Liam Rosenior - Hull City

Vincent Kompany - Burnley

Nicole Farley - West Ham

Darren Moore - Port Vale FC

Commercial

Christina Taylor - Aim Sky High Talent

Kemi Benjamin - Nike

Roscoe Bowman - Squad Sports

Ini Umotong - Women's Football Adidas

Kenny Annan-Jonathan - Crystal Palace

Community and Grassroots

Cordell Lake-Benjamin - Palace for Life Foundation

Andrew Ducille - BCOMS

Billie Graham - Arsenal in the Community

Richard Taiwo - ESOL Teacher and Coach

Solomon Paul - Highfield Rangers FC

LGBTQI+ Award

Caz Simone - Huddersfield Town Women

Media

Seb Hutchinson - Sky Sports

Kevin Ramsey - Sky

Helen Campbell - SCC Media

Miles Addy - The Content Club

Ade Oladipo - DAZN Boxing, talkSPORT

Practitioners

Ifeanyi Odogwu - Premier League Judicial Panel

Anika Leslie-Walker - Manchester FA Inclusion Advisory Board

Marcus Gayle - Brentford

Fern Whelan - PFA

Kerry Downes - Luton Town FC Community Trust

Ugo Ehiogu - Ones To Watch

Keah Forino-Joseph - The FA

Josh Booth-Sawyerr - Ten Toes

Olivia Portas - BBC Sport

Khadidia Timera - FIFA Dispute Resolute Chamber

William Bitibri - Down The Wings

Cyrille Regis Award

Sam Allison - Premier League

Akil Howson - Premier League