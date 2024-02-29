Football Black List: England internationals Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jess Carter feature on shortlist

The Football Black List for 2023 has been released; the list highlights the most influential black figures in English football; England internationals Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jess Carter feature on the list alongside Vincent Kompany, Darren Moore, Hope Powell and Liam Rosenior
Thursday 29 February 2024 11:50, UK
England internationals Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jess Carter feature on the Football Black List - an initiative to highlight the most influential black figures in the game.
The England duo were named alongside Burnley boss Vincent Kompany - one of only two black managers currently in England's top-flight, while newly-appointed Port Vale boss Darren Moore, Birmingham City women's technical director Hope Powell and Hull City head coach Liam Rosenior also make the list.
The list also includes the black figures working behind the scenes in football. Premier League independent director Matthew Ryder KC, Kick It Out CEO, Tony Burnett and Confederation of African Football's Chief Operating Officer Abiola Ijasanmi are also named alongside players Nikita Parris, who plays for Man Utd in the WSL, Burnley forward Lyle Foster and Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong.
Match officials Sam Allison and Akil Howson are also recognised with Cyrille Regis awards for their achievements of becoming the first Black match officials in the Premier League since Uriah Rennie in 2008.
Overall the Football Black List is divided into eight categories: Administration, coaching and management, commercial, community, players, LGBTQ+, media and practitioners. There is also the Ugo Ehiogu's Ones To Watch list, which recognises talented, young people in the industry under 30 years of age.
"The Football Black List this year once again serves as a reminder of the positive contribution those of African and Caribbean heritage are making to the game both on and off the pitch," said Leon Mann MBE, co-founder of the Football Black List. "However, we still face significant issues of under-representation that require urgent attention.
"On the pitch in the Premier League, 43% of the players are Black, according to the Black Footballers Partnership. But there is an ongoing lack of diversity across all other areas of football - from the boardroom to the dugouts. Therefore it is vital we shine a light on the role models leading the way for the next generation to follow into the sport to help address this."
Fellow co-founder, Rodney Hinds, added: "The Football Black List has been endorsed by the Black community and that provides a great sense of pride. The growing number of industry supporters is significant and appreciated too. Quite rightly, the Football Black List is about those doing great work within the game, so congratulations to all the awardees. They are inspiring future generations."
See below for the full Football Black List for 2023:
Nikita Parris - Manchester United
Jess Carter - Chelsea
Trent Alexander-Arnold - Liverpool
Jeremie Frimpong - Bayer Leverkusen
Lyle Foster - Burnley
Eartha Pond - ESP Foundation Charity
Abiola Ijasanmi - Confederation of African Football
Tony Burnett - Kick It Out
Malcolm Kpedekpo - Scottish FA
Matthew Ryder KC - Matrix Chambers
Hope Powell - Birmingham City
Liam Rosenior - Hull City
Vincent Kompany - Burnley
Nicole Farley - West Ham
Darren Moore - Port Vale FC
Christina Taylor - Aim Sky High Talent
Kemi Benjamin - Nike
Roscoe Bowman - Squad Sports
Ini Umotong - Women's Football Adidas
Kenny Annan-Jonathan - Crystal Palace
Cordell Lake-Benjamin - Palace for Life Foundation
Andrew Ducille - BCOMS
Billie Graham - Arsenal in the Community
Richard Taiwo - ESOL Teacher and Coach
Solomon Paul - Highfield Rangers FC
Caz Simone - Huddersfield Town Women
Seb Hutchinson - Sky Sports
Kevin Ramsey - Sky
Helen Campbell - SCC Media
Miles Addy - The Content Club
Ade Oladipo - DAZN Boxing, talkSPORT
Ifeanyi Odogwu - Premier League Judicial Panel
Anika Leslie-Walker - Manchester FA Inclusion Advisory Board
Marcus Gayle - Brentford
Fern Whelan - PFA
Kerry Downes - Luton Town FC Community Trust
Keah Forino-Joseph - The FA
Josh Booth-Sawyerr - Ten Toes
Olivia Portas - BBC Sport
Khadidia Timera - FIFA Dispute Resolute Chamber
William Bitibri - Down The Wings
Sam Allison - Premier League
Akil Howson - Premier League