Brighton will demand £12m for Roberto de Zerbi amid Liverpool links - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

THE TIMES

Premier League clubs will face sanctions if they try to secure inflated sponsorship or transfer deals with companies, organisations or other teams connected to their owners.

Fly-half Fin Smith is a doubt for England's Six Nations match with Ireland on Saturday after he sustained a calf injury in training.

Image: Sir Jim Ratcliffe is planning a complete overhaul of Manchester United's football operations

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants a technical and performance director as part of his four-pronged overhaul of Manchester United's football operations, with Omar Berrada already appointed and Dan Ashworth set to follow. Southampton's Jason Wilcox remains a candidate for one of the roles.

Image: Brighton will demand hefty compensation for manager Roberto de Zerbi amid Liverpool links

Brighton will demand a compensation package of at least £12m from any club who want to try and tempt Roberto de Zerbi away from the south coast.

Sheffield United are set for a complete reboot this summer with a significant number of players ready to become free agents and others set to be moved on. Chris Wilder is expected to blood youngsters once their relegation fate is sealed.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder doesn't blame fans for leaving Bramall Lane during Arsenal's 6-0 win over the Blades and explains everyone at the club is hurting from the poor home form.

Laura Kenny, who is still yet to make her competitive return to cycling, has been told she only has a "slim chance" of a place in Team GB's squad for the Olympic Games in Paris.

LIV Golf chief executive Greg Norman has written to players on the rebel tour confirming they have given up on their application for world ranking status.

The feud between Jos Verstappen and Christian Horner has intensified after the Red Bull team principal was not invited to the Dutchman's 52nd birthday party in Dubai on Monday.

THE SUN

Arsenal's planning for the future continues, with Takehiro Tomiyasu having signed a new deal which will double his wages and fellow defender Ben White set to join him on fresh terms.

Image: Takehiro Tomiyasu and Ben White set for new Arsenal deals

Crystal Palace are preparing for defender Marc Guehi's potential departure in the summer with Manchester United and other Premier League clubs keeping tabs on him.

Joe Rodon is keen to deliver a Premier League return for Leeds United this season and then secure a deal to stay with them after the end of his loan from Tottenham.

Wales are keeping tabs on Liverpool youngster Jason Koumas but appear set to avoid calling him straight into their senior squad and instead give him a first U21 chance this month.

THE GUARDIAN

Manchester United are set to make an official approach to Crystal Palace sporting director Dougie Freedman after lining him up to become their head of recruitment.

Arsenal are facing criticism for failing to stop a pro-Palestine rally after Jewish fans said they felt intimidated into walking away before the WSL game against Tottenham on Sunday.

DAILY MIRROR

William Gallas is concerned by Chelsea's financial plight and suspects they will have to sell a player like Mykhaylo Mudryk in the summer if former suitors Arsenal make a sufficient offer.

Everton are keeping tabs on Hull City defender Jacob Greaves should they need a summer replacement for highly-rated centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite

DAILY MAIL

PGMOL chief Howard Webb met with Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo and referees advisor Mark Clattenburg to discuss their unhappiness with decisions going against them before Darwin Nunez's controversial winner for Liverpool on Saturday.

Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite is being considered by England boss Gareth Southgate as a solution to his defensive injury crisis ahead of games against Brazil and Belgium.

Manchester United have finally promoted Kobbie Mainoo to their senior dressing room as, despite his rise to first-team prominence this season, until recently he had been changing and showering with the U21 squad.

Image: Kobbie Mainoo has impressed since graduating to Man United's first-team setup

Paul Gascoigne has revealed he has no home, is currently living in the spare room at his agent's house and is back attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings after revealing he had turned into a "sad drunk".

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has slipped behind Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke in the richest Premier League owners list after seeing £1.6bn knocked off his value in Bloomberg's Billionaire Index.

Maxi Oyedele has returned to Manchester United from his loan spell at Forest Green after barely playing an hour - he was signed by Troy Deeney hours before he was sacked by the League Two side.

DAILY STAR

Spanish police confiscated weapons including ice axes, hammers and golf clubs after searching 20 vehicles they had been monitoring ahead of rumoured organised brawls involving supporters of Champions League opponents Real Sociedad and Paris Saint-Germain.

DAILY EXPRESS

Liverpool are looking to Asia for a fresh income stream after agreeing a partnership with Swire Properties to open an "Anfield Experience" for fans in China and Hong Kong.

DAILY RECORD

Avi Luzon, the president of Liel Abada's former club Maccabi Petach Tikva, says the Celtic and Israel winger was left with no choice but to leave the club after treatment from fans - who have shown consistent support for Palestine.

