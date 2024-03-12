 Skip to content
Lewis Ferguson: Juventus and Napoli among Serie A clubs interested in Bologna and Scotland midfielder

Lewis Ferguson has been a revelation since leaving Aberdeen for Bologna in the summer of 2022 in a deal worth £3m - £2.1m up front and £900,000 in add-ons; Juventus and current Serie A champions Napoli are just two of a number of sides tracking 24-year-old

Tuesday 12 March 2024 10:26, UK

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - NOVEMBER 19: Lewis Ferguson in action for Scotland during a UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifier between Scotland and Norway at Hampden Park, on November 19, 2023, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)
Image: Lewis Ferguson is attracting interest from Juventus

Serie A giants Juventus and Napoli are among a host of clubs interested in signing Scotland international Lewis Ferguson from Bologna this summer, according to Sky Italy.

The 24-year-old has been a revelation since leaving Aberdeen for the Rossoblu in the summer of 2022 in a deal worth £3m - £2.1m up front and £900,000 in add-ons.

That has proven to be a bargain move for the Serie A side so far, with Ferguson's form already earning him a contract extension and the club captaincy.

Juventus and current Serie A champions Napoli are just two of a number of sides tracking Ferguson, while it is understood that there is interest from teams in other leagues in Europe, but no clubs are pushing for a deal just yet and it is still early in any potential transfer process.

It is also understood that Aberdeen inserted a 15 per cent sell-on clause into the deal to sell Ferguson nearly two years ago.

The midfielder has scored six goals in 27 league appearances this season, helping to propel his side to fourth spot in the race for a Champions League place.

Bologna are currently three points clear of Roma and travel to Empoli on Friday evening.

Ferguson is expected to be included when Steve Clarke announces his Scotland squad for upcoming friendlies against the Netherlands and Northern Ireland on Tuesday.

