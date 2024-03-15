Liverpool draw Atalanta in Europa League quarter-finals while West Ham face Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen

Liverpool could meet West Ham or Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen in Europa League final if successful; last season's finalists Roma take on AC Milan in an all-Italian quarter-final, with Benfica up against Marseille in the other tie
Friday 15 March 2024 13:04, UK
Liverpool will face Italian side Atalanta in the Europa League quarter-finals, while West Ham take on Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen.
Alonso, one of the favourites to take over from Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, will return to England to face West Ham and could face his former club in the final if they are both successful.
Last season's finalists Roma take on AC Milan in an all-Italian quarter-final, with Benfica up against Marseille in the other tie.
Liverpool will meet Benfica or Marseille in the semi-final should they progress, while West Ham could play AC Milan or Roma. The two remaining Premier League sides can only meet in the final.
The first legs of the quarter-final ties will be played on Thursday April 11 with the return fixtures on Thursday April 18. The semi-finals will start on Thursday May 2 with the second legs on Thursday May 9. The final is on Wednesday May 22 in Dublin.
Man Utd (a) - FA Cup quarter-final - Sunday March 17
Everton (a) - Premier League - tbc
Brighton (h) - Premier League - Sunday March 31
Sheffield United (h) - Premier League - Thursday April 4
Man Utd (a) - Premier League - Sunday April 7
Atalanta (h) - Europa League quarter-final - April 11
Crystal Palace (h) - Premier League - Sunday April 14
Atalanta (a) - Europa League quarter-final - Thursday April 18
Fulham (a) - Premier League - Saturday April 20
* All fixture dates are subject to change
Aston Villa (h) - Premier League - Sunday March 17
Newcastle (a) - Premier League - Sunday March 30
Tottenham (h) - Premier League - Tuesday April 2
Wolves (a) - Premier League - Saturday April 6
Bayer Leverkusen (a) - Europa League - April 11
Fulham (h) - Premier League - April 13
Bayer Leverkusen (h) - Europa League - April 18
Crystal Palace (a) - Premier League - April 20
* All fixture dates are subject to change
