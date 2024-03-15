Liverpool draw Atalanta in Europa League quarter-finals while West Ham face Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen

Liverpool will face Italian side Atalanta in the Europa League quarter-finals, while West Ham take on Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen.

Alonso, one of the favourites to take over from Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, will return to England to face West Ham and could face his former club in the final if they are both successful.

Last season's finalists Roma take on AC Milan in an all-Italian quarter-final, with Benfica up against Marseille in the other tie.

Liverpool will meet Benfica or Marseille in the semi-final should they progress, while West Ham could play AC Milan or Roma. The two remaining Premier League sides can only meet in the final.

When are the Europa League quarter-final and semi-finals ties?

The first legs of the quarter-final ties will be played on Thursday April 11 with the return fixtures on Thursday April 18. The semi-finals will start on Thursday May 2 with the second legs on Thursday May 9. The final is on Wednesday May 22 in Dublin.

Quarter-final draw

AC Milan vs Roma

Liverpool vs Atalanta

Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham

Benfica vs Marseille

Semi-final draw

Benfica/Marseille vs Liverpool/Atalanta

AC Milan/Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen/West Ham

Man Utd (a) - FA Cup quarter-final - Sunday March 17

Everton (a) - Premier League - tbc

Brighton (h) - Premier League - Sunday March 31

Sheffield United (h) - Premier League - Thursday April 4

Man Utd (a) - Premier League - Sunday April 7

Atalanta (h) - Europa League quarter-final - April 11

Crystal Palace (h) - Premier League - Sunday April 14

Atalanta (a) - Europa League quarter-final - Thursday April 18

Fulham (a) - Premier League - Saturday April 20

* All fixture dates are subject to change

Aston Villa (h) - Premier League - Sunday March 17

Newcastle (a) - Premier League - Sunday March 30

Tottenham (h) - Premier League - Tuesday April 2

Wolves (a) - Premier League - Saturday April 6

Bayer Leverkusen (a) - Europa League - April 11

Fulham (h) - Premier League - April 13

Bayer Leverkusen (h) - Europa League - April 18

Crystal Palace (a) - Premier League - April 20

* All fixture dates are subject to change

