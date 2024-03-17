Man Utd draw Coventry in FA Cup semi-finals and holders Man City face Chelsea

Holders Man City have been drawn against Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-finals, while Man Utd will face Championship side Coventry.

The games will be played on the weekend of April 20/21 at Wembley.

Manchester United progressed to the last four following an epic 4-3 win over Liverpool in extra-time. Their last-four opponents Coventry will be managed by Mark Robins, famous for scoring an FA Cup winner at Nottingham Forest that was widely believed at the time to have saved Sir Alex Ferguson from the sack.

Image: Amad Diallo celebrates after scoring an extra-time winner for Manchester United against Liverpool

In the other semi-final, Chelsea will face Manchester City - a repeat of the 2021 Champions League final. Both games they have played this season have ended even, including a thrilling eight-goal classic at Stamford Bridge in November.

The draw raises the prospect of another all-Manchester final after City triumphed over their rivals last season at Wembley en route to lifting the treble. Pep Guardiola's side are still on for an unprecedented double treble.

The FA Cup semi-finals will see three more Premier League games rescheduled, with City scheduled to play Tottenham, Man Utd hosting Newcastle and Chelsea at Brighton on that weekend.

Pep Guardiola's side face a daunting run of fixtures over the next month:

Arsenal (h) - Premier League - Sunday March 31

Aston Villa (h) - Premier League - Wednesday April 3

Crystal Palace (a) - Premier League - Saturday April 6

Real Madrid (a) - Champions League - Tuesday April 9

Luton Town (h) - Premier League - Saturday April 13

Real Madrid (h) - Champions League - Wednesday April 17

Chelsea (n) - FA Cup - April 20/21

