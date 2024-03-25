Wales Reporter Notebook: Robert Page's side in perfect shape for Euro 2024 play-off final against Poland

We've been here before. We've heard the phrase 'winner takes all', we know how big a deal it is to qualify for a major tournament.

In June 2022, Wales hosted Ukraine. The prize then a place at the World Cup in Qatar. Now it is Poland who'll receive Welsh hospitality with a spot at the Euros in Germany this summer on the line. It's another 'winner-takes-all' moment.

Wales and Poland are in good places coming into the match, their form is impressive and both come to Cardiff off the back of comprehensive play-off semi-final victories. Given Wales have the home advantage, though, is the onus on them to take the lead, to tactically take the initiative?

Not sure about that. Why?

Because Wales love to counter-attack, they know they possess several players who are very quick - Neco Wiliams, Dan James, Brennan Johnson to name just three of them. And to counter, at times teams have to give up possession and allow the opposition to come on to you.

It worked a treat against Finland last Thursday, but even then Wales were utterly dominant in the second half, with Finland rarely enjoying any possession. I'm not sure Wales vs Poland will allow either side the luxury of control - it's going to be a tight affair.

I've had a chat with a few journalists who cover Poland and have now arrived in Cardiff, and they are confident. They say their team has pace and know-how - and the experience not to get fazed by a partisan crowd that will be cheering on the team in red.

Frustrate and deny Wales the space to exploit their pace and they believe Poland have the edge in what is widely expected be a very close game. When you have games like this, it's often one or two moments that decide the destiny of the match. One mistake, one lapse of concentration, one wonder goal.

From a Welsh perspective, though, I can't think of a better way for Rob Page's team to go into this final. They've done everything asked of them, several young players with a smattering of experience have seen the side progress over the last six months with a hugely impressive victory over Croatia, a draw with Turkey - where even the Turks conceded they were second best - and a thumping of Finland.

A team without Gareth Bale and as yet not needing Aaron Ramsey is exciting fans and clearly growing in confidence. However, no one can accurately predict the result of this, it's two good sides going at one another.

For Wales and their red wall to be successful, it will require the requisite biting of nails, hugging of fellow fans and prayers to whoever, or whatever, so that one crucial mistake isn't made by a Welsh player, or that wonder goal is slammed home by a player with a fire-breathing dragon on their chest.

Wales will be in Group D at Euro 2024 if they can beat Poland. That would put them up against France, Netherlands and Austria.

The winner of play-off Path B - Ukraine or Iceland - will go into Group E, and face Belgium, Slovakia and Romania at the Euros.

And the winner of play-off Path C - Georgia or Greece - have been drawn to go into Group F, with Portugal, Turkey and Czech Republic.

