Gael Clichy: Luton to beat Tottenham, Man City to edge Arsenal - Win £1m with Super 6

Ahead of the huge showdown between Manchester City and Arsenal, live on Super Sunday, former City and Arsenal man Clichy stepped into the prediction chair to offer his insight on the big game:

Image: Gael Clichy played under Pep Guardiola at Man City

'Arsenal have to win on Sunday'

Clichy told Super 6: "Arsenal cannot lose on Sunday. A draw will still keep them ahead of City in the table, but I am not sure a point is enough against a team like City. You want Arsenal to go and try and get the three points, because even with a five-point lead right now in the season, this isn't a guarantee of anything.

"I think if there is one club that can match what City have been doing over the last decade, it's Arsenal. The way they have built the team, the process they have started a few years ago with Mikel Arteta coming in; I think it's beautiful to see.

Manchester City

Arsenal Sunday 31st March 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

"You want them to be successful because it's a team that deserves to be at the top. They need to win the title to validate the work they have been doing, we all know that, but it's nice to see a fresh, young team with hunger competing against a team that have been here for years.

"I often say that when you see Arteta and Arsenal play, it's a copy and paste from what we see with Pep (Guardiola) and Man City. It's not an insult, for me being compared with a coach like Pep is really strong.

"Arteta helped Pep understand English football; what it's like playing away from home, what to expect from each team and so on. He was also the coach that was closest to the players and probably had conversations with the players that the manager didn't have.

Image: Manchester City vs Arsenal is live on Sky Sports on Sunday

"People say that his [Arteta's] enthusiasm or celebrating on the touchline is too much and this can affect his players. Yes, it does, it can make them too excited and not be able to control their emotions, but, at the same time, it's this energy that he can transmit to his players that makes them the team they are. People will doubt and question the way he behaves until he wins the Premier League."

'Gabriel Jesus is very good, but he is not a top striker'

Clichy told Super 6: "Gabriel Jesus, for me, is a very good striker, but he is not in the category of top strikers. It's very difficult to compete with strikers who are scoring 60 goals a season.

"Arsenal are the team that create the most chances in the league. If they keep reproducing these performances, eventually they will get to a phase of the season where they start scoring goals, and you're seeing this now.

"If Arsenal could bring in a striker who adds quality and 15 to 20 goals a season, they will become the new Manchester City. City used to play without a No 9 two years ago and they were still scoring goals, but when they bought (Erling) Haaland they just added that little bit more."

Ramsdale goes over the top with opposition fans

Clichy told Super 6: "You can be a little bit expressive; you have players like this. But I always thought when watching him [Aaron Ramsdale] that it somehow wasn't real. It was just a little bit too much. Jens Lehmann was crazy, but he never went over the top. I felt that when you're just trying to wind up fans and coming out of the game winning 3-0 and it's all smiles, anyone can smile when you're winning. It's different when you're going through a difficult period of low performances, and you start to question your ability.

"I felt like it was a little bit too much. When he started to hit a bit of low performances, it was difficult to recover. He now has competition with a goalkeeper [David Raya] who is humble, very likeable and is a very good goalkeeper."