Steph Houghton retires: England would not have won Euro 2022 without former captain, says Izzy Christiansen

England would not have won the Euros in 2022 without former captain Steph Houghton, says Sky Sports pundit Izzy Christiansen.

Houghton, who had captained England at three major tournaments, was not part of the Lionesses squad that beat Germany at Wembley to lift the nation's first trophy in football since 1966 after injury disrupted her season.

But Christiansen, a team-mate of Houghton with City and England, says the achievement would not have been possible without the defender, who is to retire from football at the end of the season.

Image: England lift the European Championship trophy after beating Germany in the final at Wembley

"I genuinely don't think England would have won the Euros in 2022 had Steph not been a captain before for club and for country," Christiansen told Sky Sports News.

"Her impact in the game, it extends for the last 10 or 15 years at least, especially within the change of professionalism in women's football," added Christiansen.

"Steph is somebody I look at and will always look back on as someone that paved the way for a lot of people and I hope over the next few months she gets her recognition in the game."

Image: Houghton captained England at the 2015 and 2019 World Cups

Asked for her reaction to Houghton's retirement, Christiansen said: "Steph is an absolutely superb professional but I completely understand her reasoning. It's mentally and physically exhausting, giving so much to the game at a time when not many people believed in it.

"Steph was one of those that paved the way and believed when not many did. She set the highest of standards with her professionalism as a captain.

"Playing with her for Man City and England, she was an incredible leader and she will continue to be that for the rest of the season."

Houghton has won three Women's Super League titles - one of those with Christiansen for City in 2016 - but could add another in her final season before her playing career ends.

Her City side are on level points with league leaders Chelsea, whose head coach Emma Hayes is having her own farewell season before taking a job with the US Women's national team.

Asked if Houghton's retirement could galvanise City's season, Christiansen said: "I think it will do. It is only going to have a positive impact on a City dressing room that is already buoyed by the results and where they are in the title race.

"Steph will keep her head down and train hard and do her bit for the team. Of course it will galvanise the girls at Man City. We are in for a treat with the WSL title race, it will go right down to the wire.

"For Emma Hayes it will be a fairytale ending, but it would also be for Houghton at City."