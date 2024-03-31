Arsenal Women 1-0 Chelsea Women (AET): Stina Blackstenius strikes in extra-time as Gunners retain Conti Cup

Stina Blackstenius scored late in extra-time as Arsenal beat Chelsea 1-0 to win the Conti Cup for a second successive year.

Play stopped for seven minutes in stoppage-time of regulation time after Frida Maanum collapsed off the ball, but she is now in a stable condition, conscious and talking.

Arsenal were able to overcome this adversity and struck in the 116th minute as Blackstenius redeemed herself after missing a good chance earlier in extra-time to seal a record seventh Conti Cup win for the Gunners.

Chelsea could not keep up with Arsenal, who beat them 3-1 in last season's final, in what was their eighth game in March and the defeat ends their chances of winning the quadruple in Emma Hayes' final season in charge.

After the international break, Arsenal host Bristol City in the Women's Super League on Sunday April 14; kick-off 6.45pm.

Chelsea return to action with a trip to Manchester United for their Women's FA Cup semi-final at Leigh Sports Village on Sunday April 14; kick-off 2.35pm. The winners will go to Wembley for the final on Sunday May 12.