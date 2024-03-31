SWPL round-up: Celtic beat Glasgow City as Rangers' comeback stuns Hibernian

Rangers 2-1 Hibernian

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Hibs were left distraught after Rangers staged a late comeback to keep themselves at the top of the ScottishPower Women's Premier League table for another round.

It was Jorian Baucom who found the first goal of the game as a slack ball from Libby Bance was played to the feet of the forward. Jenna Fife couldn't keep it out as Baucom slotted it past her for her 21st league goal of the season.

Rangers were trailing for most of the game thanks to an incredible showing from the Hibs defence. The hosts kept up the pressure though and Rio Hardy was the one who found the equaliser as she smashed it beyond the goalkeeper.

Although they had done well to hold onto the lead for so long in the game, it all fell apart for Hibs in the latter stages. Kathy Hill found herself in a good position and when she received the ball, she had no trouble tapping it into the back of the net to win the game for the league leaders.

It's an exciting clash up next for Rangers after the international break as they host Glasgow City, who sit in third place and will likely need a win to remain in the title race. Hibs are the visitors as they face Hearts in the Edinburgh derby on Friday April 12.

Glasgow City 1-2 Celtic

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Celtic kept the league leaders on their toes as two goals against Glasgow City kept them within just a point of top spot.

With 37 minutes on the clock, Caitlin Hayes rose high and converted a cross from the back post with a powerful header.

Keeping the lead going into half-time, Celtic came out looking to score another in the second and they eventually did through Tash Flint. The Liverpool loanee rounded the goalkeeper and found the back of the net.

Heading into stoppage time, Carlee Giammona pulled one back for City, but they couldn't find another as the Celts secured all three points.

Celtic will look to keep the pressure on Rangers with a victory against Partick Thistle on April 14. Glasgow City face off against the league leaders on the same day as they visit the Broadwood Stadium.

Partick Thistle 0-3 Hearts

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

It was a comfortable victory for Hearts as they increased the gap between themselves and fifth place in the league. Goals from Danni Findlay and a double from Kathleen McGovern sent the visitors on their way to victory.

Hearts opened the scoring after some early chances when Findlay got on the end of a cross. Jess Husband sent a ball into the box and Findlay headed past Megan Cunningham.

As the second half got under way, McGovern came close as she stole the ball from a Thistle defender. She couldn't keep it down, but she made up for the miss shortly after when she doubled the visitor's advantage with a composed finish.

Thistle almost got one back through Carla Boyce, but her effort struck off the crossbar. They would come to regret the miss as McGovern snatched a third for Hearts, despite calls for offside.

After the international break it's an Edinburgh derby on April 12 as Hearts host Hibernian while Thistle host Celtic on April 14.

Montrose 2-1 Hamilton Accies

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Montrose scored in the 88th minute to steal all three points in an exciting clash against Hamilton Accies.

It was the home side who got the opener as Louise Brown fired a shot into the bottom corner of the net.

Unlike the last meeting where the Links Park side won 7-0, Montrose didn't have an easy run of things as Chloe Muir equalised for the visitors with a well-placed shot into the top corner.

Although it looked as though the sides would have to settle for a point a piece, Aimee Ridgeway's header found the net to win the game for the hosts and put them nine points clear of relegation.

When domestic action returns, Montrose pay a visit to Spartans in Edinburgh on April 14th while Hamilton are away to Aberdeen on the same day.

Dundee United 2-4 Spartans

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Spartans secured an important three points with victory over Dundee United. The hosts looked as though they could've grasped a point after fighting back from 3-0 down but a fourth from Mya Bates was the final nail in the coffin.

Spartans scored very early in the game as Louise Mason found the opener. They weren't messing around and doubled their lead through Hannah Jordan as a cross from Bates fell perfectly in place with less than 10 minutes played.

Bates decided to get in on the action as well as she was in the right place to convert a rebounded Mason effort and put Spartans 3-0 up.

The hosts pulled one back as Robyn Smith met a cross from Rachel Todd at the end of the first half.

It looked as though the game might have been back on the two combined again in the second half to decrease the lead.

Their hopes were shattered though when Bates made it four for the visitors, slotting it home at the back post to secure her brace.

Dundee United will look to bounce back against Motherwell when they meet on April 14th. Spartans will hope to get another win when they meet Montrose on the same day.

Motherwell 3-0 Aberdeen

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Motherwell breezed past Aberdeen in the battle for 7th place partly thanks to a Laura Berry double.

Aberdeen came close to the first goal of the afternoon as Bayley Hutchison struck an effort that battered off the crossbar.

Racing down the other end, Motherwell were the ones who found the opener as Morgan Cross put it through the legs of the Aberdeen goalkeeper.

They doubled their lead through Laura Berry as she found the net from close range and she who secured her brace for the hosts as she converted a rebound for Motherwell's third of the afternoon.

When they return to action on April 14, Motherwell will face off against Dundee United at Fir Park. Aberdeen play on the same day as they host Hamilton.