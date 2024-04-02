Liverpool: Roberto De Zerbi not among leading manager candidates to replace Jurgen Klopp

Roberto De Zerbi is not one of the leading candidates to succeed Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool manager.

The Brighton head coach has been considered by the current Premier League leaders and was on an original list as they began the search to find the next man to fill Jurgen Klopp's shoes.

The Liverpool hierarchy have turned their attention on other candidates and De Zerbi is not their focus.

According to Sky Germany, De Zerbi and Julian Nagelsmann are the top two contenders for the Bayern Munich manager's job, now that Xabi Alonso has said he is staying at Bayer Leverkusen.

Bayern sporting director Max Eberl has a high opinion of Brighton manager De Zerbi and Sky Germany understands he has an exit clause of €10m-€15m [£8.5m-£12.8m].

De Zerbi cast doubt over his Brighton future last week by refusing to commit to the Seagulls for next season and revealed he wants to have talks with club owner Tony Bloom about his next steps.

Asked if he could reassure Brighton fans that he will be at the club next season, De Zerbi replied: "I have a different way to decide my future.

"I want to speak with my club, I have a contract but the problem is not the contract - the problem is to find the same plan, the same target, the same vision for the future.

"For me, I have not decided yet what is my future, because I have the contract, but anyway I want to speak with Tony [Bloom], my club, to understand their plan, to understand his plan, the Tony plan. Then we take the decision together, without problems.

"The future I want to keep my ambition, my motivation, I live for football 24 hours a day, I want to know what is the plan, what is the project, what is the future because if I don't feel comfortable, I don't feel the right motivation, I can't stay any longer."

