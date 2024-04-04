Dundee vs Motherwell: Dens Park club expect match to go ahead as planned despite weather concerns

Dundee insist "no decision" has been made over moving their Scottish Premiership match at home to Motherwell on Saturday, despite bad weather in the city.

Heavy rainfall had raised concerns the club would need to shift the fixture away from the Scot Foam Stadium.

However, Dundee insist they are working on the surface ahead of Saturday and are expecting it to go ahead as planned.

The developments come after their match at home to Rangers on March 17 was postponed less than two hours before kick-off - a fourth call-off at Dens Park this season.

Following the match against Motherwell, Dundee then host Rangers in that rearranged fixture on Wednesday April 10, live on Sky Sports.

A trip to Aberdeen then follows before the top-flight split, with Dundee currently in the sixth and final top-half spot - a point clear of seventh-place Hibernian.

In a statement, Dundee said: "Dundee Football Club want to respond to media speculation regarding the club being forced to move Saturday's match against Motherwell away from the Scot Foam Stadium. The club want to clarify the situation regarding this.

"As we all know there has been heavy rainfall in the Dundee area since the start of the week.

"The club have had a full grounds team along with consultants working on the pitch since the postponement of the Rangers match along with all the associated machinery and this will continue right up until Saturday.

"Rain covers will then be put down covering the whole pitch. The club are doing absolutely everything in its power to get Saturday's match on and is expecting Saturday's match to go ahead as planned.

"The club are in regular discussions with the league but no decision to move the match away from the Scot Foam Stadium has been made.

"The stories circulating in the media are very much media speculation. The club will provide another update to supporters later on today."

