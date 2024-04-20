Arsenal's win at Wolves could be their most important of the season as they chase Premier League title, says Jamie Redknapp

Arsenal's win at Wolves could be their biggest victory of the season, says Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp.

The Gunners were reeling after back-to-back defeats to Aston Villa and Bayern Munich had hit their Premier League title hopes and ended their Champions League run respectively.

But Arsenal navigated their Saturday Night Football trip to an injury-hit Wolves with Leandro Trossard netting on the stroke of half-time to ease any nerves before Martin Odegaard finally wrapped up the win in second-half stoppage time to send them back to the top of the Premier League table.

With Chelsea coming to the Emirates on Tuesday, Arsenal could be four points clear of Manchester City before Pep Guardiola's side play again, with a trip to Brighton next on the defending champions' schedule.

Fellow title hopefuls Liverpool go to Fulham live on Sky Sports on Sunday, aiming to move back level on points with Arsenal, who have a better goal difference.

"There's an argument that's Arsenal's biggest win of the season, their most important," said Redknapp.

"When you're winning 5-0 away from home, it's easy. Everyone wants the ball.

"When you're under the cosh and have lost two, who wants the ball? That's where they had that little bit of character.

"You get an element of luck - they played against a Wolves side decimated by injuries. But that happens sometimes and you have to take advantage of it.

"Now they can build on it. I'm sure there will be a better performance against a Chelsea side which lost in the FA Cup [against Manchester City on Saturday]. Good time to be playing them [when Arsenal host them on Tuesday]. Then they go to Spurs on Sunday.

"At this time of the season it's about grinding it out and that's what Arsenal did so well. Vital three points."

Arteta delighted with Arsenal's resilience

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was understandably delighted with the response of his team to their recent setbacks and said the win at Wolves underlined his side's character.

"I'm really happy as obviously the game tests you. If you want to compete at the top you've got to show resilience," he said.

"When a competition touches your ego and questions who you are as a team, the best way to respond is on the pitch.

"It was a game that we totally deserved to win. We showed the desire to stand firm and make ourselves big.

"Now is the time prove who we are as a team. We have to live these weeks and deal with the outcome. If you want to live at the top the only way is down so I'm really pleased with how the players responded today."

Redknapp: Arsenal favourites for next season - but Man City will edge it this year

Reflecting on the work of Arteta and the path he and his players are on, Redknapp believes they can be favourites to win the Premier League next season. But believes City will come through a tricky run-in to retain their crown this time around.

"I think Arsenal will win the title next year, no matter what happens," said Redknapp.

"I think they've got the capability, they're improving every single year, they'll add a couple of players in the summer. They're getting better and better. They'll be my favourites for next season.

"I still think Manchester City [for this season]. I don't think it's going to be straightforward and City are going to win all their games. It's so difficult this league. City haven't been at the level they were last year but they're still the best team."

Arsenal host Chelsea in a London derby on Tuesday April 23, kick-off 7.30pm. They then go to Tottenham live on Sky Sports on Sunday April 28; kick-off 2pm.

