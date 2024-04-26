Erik ten Hag and Graham Potter reported to be on Ajax's shortlist - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Ajax's hunt for a new manager has reportedly seen them place former boss Erik ten Hag at the front of the queue, alongside Graham Potter, in their three-man shortlist.

The Mail say Dutch publication De Telegraaf are reporting that Ten Hag, former Chelsea boss Potter and Nice manager Francesco Farioli are all being considered as candidates for the vacant full-time role.

THE GUARDIAN

Adrian Newey is set to begin talks with Red Bull's management to resolve his future with the team after reports he has expressed a desire to leave.

THE SUN

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is leaning towards keeping Erik ten Hag at Manchester United, according to reports.

Mikel Arteta has picked the brains of Invincibles boss Arsene Wenger in a bid to end Arsenal's title drought.

THE TELEGRAPH

LIV rebels Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton have been handed a shock lifeline to play in the Ryder Cup as the DP World Tour denied claims of a loophole allowing them to compete.

Owen Farrell will end his self-imposed international exile this summer by playing for the World XV against France in Bilbao.

Mauricio Pochettino says he is in the dark over his Chelsea future after revealing communication with the club's owners has gone cold.

Counties have been given two weeks to accept proposals from the England and Wales Cricket Board that could raise around £500m and hand cash-strapped clubs a lifeline.

THE TIMES

British teenager Oliver Bearman has taken a step closer to securing a permanent seat on the Formula 1 grid after Haas confirmed that Nico Hülkenberg will leave at the end of the season.

DAILY MIRROR

Arsenal have opened talks with Gabriel Magalhaes over a new contract as Gunners boss Mikel Arteta looks to reward the Brazilian for his stellar season so far.

Image: Arsenal's Gabriel could be in line for a new contract

EVENING STANDARD

Tosin Adarabioyo has told Fulham he will leave the club in the summer.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers captain James Tavernier wants to finish his career at Ibrox - but the club could accept an Al-Ettifaq bid of £4m this summer.

