Bayer Leverkusen go 49 matches unbeaten to set new European record and reach Europa League final

Bayer Leverkusen scored a sensational last-minute equaliser to book their place in the Europa League final and set a new record of 49 matches unbeaten in all competitions.

Leverkusen were previously tied with Benfica on 48 games unbeaten in all competitions, but now boast the best record outright since the advent of European competition, according to UEFA.

Xabi Alonso's side booked their place in the Europa League final after beating Roma 4-2 on aggregate, which included a last-minute goal from Josip Stanisic in the second leg to preserve their unbeaten status.

Image: Leverkusen's head coach Xabi Alonso celebrates at the end of the match with Roma

Roma took the lead with a penalty from Leandro Paredes just before half-time after Jonathan Tah fouled Sardar Azmoun. Paredes scored with another spot kick in the 66th minute after Adam Hlozek's handball.

With eight minutes remaining, a Leverkusen corner confused the visiting defence, leading to Gianluca Mancini inadvertently deflecting the ball into his own net at the far post.

Unbeaten post-war runs in competitive top-level matches 49: Bayer Leverkusen between 2023 and 2024 48: Benfica between 1963 and 1965 45: Dinamo Zagreb between 2014 and 2015 43: Juventus between 2011 and 2012 42: Ajax between 1995 and 1996 42: AC Milan between 1991 and 1992 40: Nottingham Forest in 1978 42: Real Madrid between 2016 and 2017

Stanisic then secured Leverkusen's place in the record books deep into stoppage time with the equaliser after a skilful move into the box.

Leverkusen have already won the Bundesliga title and have reached the German Cup final.

Atalanta 3-0 Marseille (4-1 on aggregate)

In the final in Dublin on May 22, Leverkusen will take on Atalanta, who eased to a 3-0 victory over Marseille for a 4-1 aggregate win.

Atalanta's Ademola Lookman, Matteo Ruggeri and El Bilal Toure scored to send the Italians into their first Europa League final.

Lookman put Atalanta ahead in the second leg on the half-hour with a long-range strike past Pao Lopez before setting up Ruggeri to double the lead seven minutes after the break. Substitute Toure put the nail in Marseille's coffin with a goal in the 94th minute.

Atalanta, who face Juventus in the Italian Cup final on Wednesday, are fifth in Serie A and have their sights set on a Champions League qualifying spot.

