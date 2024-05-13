Vivianne Miedema: Arsenal confirm Women's Super League all-time top goalscorer will leave at end of the season

Vivianne Miedema will leave Arsenal at the end of the season when her contract expires, the club have confirmed.

WSL leaders Manchester City are interested in signing Miedema, the top goalscorer in Women's Super League history.

There has been interest from clubs across Europe and the National Women's Soccer League in America, but Gareth Taylor's side are seen as the favourites for her signature at this stage.

Where would Miedema fit in at City? Sky Sports News reporter Anton Toloui:



"Miedema can play deeper. She’s done that for Jonas Eidevall.



"She could play in an old-fashioned front two with Khadija Shaw.



"That would be pretty terrifying for defences when you look at Miedema’s numbers for Arsenal as well as Shaw’s goals for City."

Miedema's decision to leave Arsenal appears to be a mutual one with the club, with the Netherlands international keen for a fresh challenge and the club looking to reinvest in the squad.

The striker, who signed a new deal at Arsenal in May 2022 to make her the then highest-paid WSL player, has scored a record 79 goals in the league since joining the Gunners in 2017.

Image: The Netherlands international is the record goalscorer in the history of the Barclays WSL

In seven years in north London, Netherlands international Miedema has scored 125 goals and provided another 50 assists in 172 appearances in all competitions.

That total includes 13 appearances this season following her return from an ACL injury.

The 27-year-old won the WSL title with Arsenal in 2018/19 and lifted the Conti Cup on three occasions.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Arsenal's sporting director Edu Gaspar said: "On behalf of everyone at the club, we thank Viv for her huge contribution towards the success of the team during her seven years with us.

"Viv's goals and overall performances as an Arsenal player have been of the highest quality, and she has created so many wonderful memories for us over the years.

"We wish Viv and her family the best of health and happiness for the future."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Women's Super League match between Manchester City and Arsenal.

Arsenal's director of women's football Clare Wheatley added: "Since joining us in 2017, Viv has taken on a special place in the hearts of our supporters, who I'm sure will have many fond memories of her time at Arsenal.

"Viv leaves with our best wishes for the future after seven memorable years here."

'Legitimate interest from Man City in Miedema'

Image: Vivianne Miedema will leave Arsenal after seven years this summer

Sky Sports News reporter Anton Toloui:

"Unsurprisingly, when a player like Miedema hits free agency, there's a lot of interest.

"There's not quite as much interest in her as there was two years ago, when she was in a similar situation, because of the injuries and because it has taken her a little while to get back into form.

"But the one club that is showing interest is a WSL club. It's Manchester City.

"City would like to talk to Miedema about joining the club for next season.

"It would be a seismic move from the team that is competing and so close to potentially breaking their WSL title barren run. They really want that title and they want to go over the edge and pull away from the other clubs. Miedema is a player that can potentially help them do that.

"Man City cannot talk to her yet. Miedema is out of contract at the end of June but you cannot talk with another English club until there is one month left on your deal.

"That is why there is only interest at this stage, but it is legitimate interest."

Smith: I just hope 'incredible' Miedema stays in the WSL

Sky Sports' Sue Smith speaking on The Football Show: "I am a little bit surprised. I knew her contract was coming to the end and we all know about her ACL injury and her struggles to come back from that. She's had little niggles after that ACL, but what a player.

"When she first came into the WSL, it maybe took her a little bit of time to adapt to a new team and a different way of playing, but when she adapted, she became an absolutely incredible goalscorer.

"She's been so prolific and scored different types of goals, whether that be left foot, right foot, headers, scoring from outside the area, tap-ins.

"She can also play in the No 10 role, as she has done for Arsenal with so much success. She sees a pass and has got great execution to be able to find players. She's technically very gifted.

"I just hope she's going to stay in the WSL because it would be a huge loss if she goes abroad as she's come into our league and taken it by storm."