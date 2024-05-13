Vivianne Miedema: Arsenal confirm Women's Super League all-time top goalscorer will leave at end of the season

Miedema, 27, has scored 125 goals and provided 50 assists in 172 appearances for Arsenal since joining from Bayern Munich in 2017; Netherlands international is all-time record goalscorer in WSL; Gunners face Brighton on final day of season on Sunday
Monday 13 May 2024 13:45, UK
Vivianne Miedema will leave Arsenal at the end of the season when her contract expires, the club have confirmed.
WSL leaders Manchester City are interested in signing Miedema, the top goalscorer in Women's Super League history.
There has been interest from clubs across Europe and the National Women's Soccer League in America, but Gareth Taylor's side are seen as the favourites for her signature at this stage.
Sky Sports News reporter Anton Toloui:
"Miedema can play deeper. She’s done that for Jonas Eidevall.
"She could play in an old-fashioned front two with Khadija Shaw.
"That would be pretty terrifying for defences when you look at Miedema’s numbers for Arsenal as well as Shaw’s goals for City."
Miedema's decision to leave Arsenal appears to be a mutual one with the club, with the Netherlands international keen for a fresh challenge and the club looking to reinvest in the squad.
The striker, who signed a new deal at Arsenal in May 2022 to make her the then highest-paid WSL player, has scored a record 79 goals in the league since joining the Gunners in 2017.
In seven years in north London, Netherlands international Miedema has scored 125 goals and provided another 50 assists in 172 appearances in all competitions.
That total includes 13 appearances this season following her return from an ACL injury.
The 27-year-old won the WSL title with Arsenal in 2018/19 and lifted the Conti Cup on three occasions.
Arsenal's sporting director Edu Gaspar said: "On behalf of everyone at the club, we thank Viv for her huge contribution towards the success of the team during her seven years with us.
"Viv's goals and overall performances as an Arsenal player have been of the highest quality, and she has created so many wonderful memories for us over the years.
"We wish Viv and her family the best of health and happiness for the future."
Arsenal's director of women's football Clare Wheatley added: "Since joining us in 2017, Viv has taken on a special place in the hearts of our supporters, who I'm sure will have many fond memories of her time at Arsenal.
"Viv leaves with our best wishes for the future after seven memorable years here."
Sky Sports News reporter Anton Toloui:
"Unsurprisingly, when a player like Miedema hits free agency, there's a lot of interest.
"There's not quite as much interest in her as there was two years ago, when she was in a similar situation, because of the injuries and because it has taken her a little while to get back into form.
"But the one club that is showing interest is a WSL club. It's Manchester City.
"City would like to talk to Miedema about joining the club for next season.
"It would be a seismic move from the team that is competing and so close to potentially breaking their WSL title barren run. They really want that title and they want to go over the edge and pull away from the other clubs. Miedema is a player that can potentially help them do that.
"Man City cannot talk to her yet. Miedema is out of contract at the end of June but you cannot talk with another English club until there is one month left on your deal.
"That is why there is only interest at this stage, but it is legitimate interest."
Sky Sports' Sue Smith speaking on The Football Show: "I am a little bit surprised. I knew her contract was coming to the end and we all know about her ACL injury and her struggles to come back from that. She's had little niggles after that ACL, but what a player.
"When she first came into the WSL, it maybe took her a little bit of time to adapt to a new team and a different way of playing, but when she adapted, she became an absolutely incredible goalscorer.
"She's been so prolific and scored different types of goals, whether that be left foot, right foot, headers, scoring from outside the area, tap-ins.
"She can also play in the No 10 role, as she has done for Arsenal with so much success. She sees a pass and has got great execution to be able to find players. She's technically very gifted.
"I just hope she's going to stay in the WSL because it would be a huge loss if she goes abroad as she's come into our league and taken it by storm."
Sky Sports News reporter Anton Toloui:
“Miedema will go down as one of the greatest Arsenal players of all time.
“She’s up there with Kelly Smith and if you think about the quadruple winning team, she’ll be up there at that kind of level.
“She’s the club’s all-time record goal scorer in the WSL. She’s the fastest to 50 goals in the WSL. She’s the fastest player to 100 goal involvements in WSL history. She’s set every single goal-scoring benchmark.
“It is the way she’s done it too in such a languid style and with incredible finishing. She’s brought her own spirit and personality too.
“She could have gone elsewhere two years ago but she wanted to stay at Arsenal. She said at the time she wanted to win trophies but that it would mean more if she won them at Arsenal. She wears the no. 11 at Arsenal because Robin van Persie was her favourite player.
“The connection between Miedema and Arsenal is genuine but after seven years it is now coming to an end. It would have been a difficult decision for both parties.”