Emirates Stadium to become main home of Arsenal Women from next season

The Emirates Stadium will become the main home for Arsenal Women from next season.

The club announced plans for 11 games to be played at the ground next term - eight Women's Super League and three Champions League games, if qualification for the group stages is secured.

Home legs in any Champions League knock-out ties would also be staged at the Emirates.

Remaining fixtures, including all domestic cup matches, will take place at Arsenal's Meadow Park ground in Borehamwood.

Six WSL games played at the Emirates this season saw an average crowd of just over 52,000, which included two sell-outs and three WSL attendance records.

Arsenal chief executive Vinai Venkatesham said: "We have recently seen extraordinary growth in supporters coming to Emirates Stadium for games held here, which include two complete sell-outs this season.

"The next step in our journey is to make Emirates Stadium our main home for Arsenal Women. We are looking forward to giving more supporters the chance to watch our women's team play."

Arsenal head coach Jonas Eidevall added: "We have a special connection with our supporters, who have shown up in huge numbers and pushed us forward every step of the way.

"Next season, Emirates Stadium becomes our main home and we are all excited to play in front of bigger crowds every week."

