Man Utd could be forced to hand Bruno Fernandes new deal to keep him at club - Paper Talk

DAILY STAR

Manchester United could be forced to hand Bruno Fernandes a bumper new deal to keep him at Old Trafford

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Chelsea have increased the price of general admission season tickets for the first time in 13 years - the first hike of the Clearlake Capital-Todd Boehly regime.

Newcastle United are pushing ahead with a deal to sign Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale in the first move of what promises to be a busy summer of ins and outs at St James' Park.

Michael Carrick is expected to sign a new deal at Middlesbrough and commit his future to the club after interest from the Premier League.

DAILY MAIL

Declan Rice has claimed that it's England's 'time' to win a major trophy ahead of next month's European Championships.

Ruben Amorim's move to Liverpool from Sporting Lisbon reportedly fell through due to a dispute over his release clause.

DAILY MIRROR

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny currently the club's longest serving player, has announced his Gunners exit.

Vincent Kompany claims Burnley will announce the future of their out-of-contract players next week.

THE SUN

Harry Kane has given England a massive Euro 2024 scare as he is currently injured with a back problem.

Sofyan Amrabat is set to remain in the Premier League next season - with or without Manchester United with Crystal Palace and Fulham both having watched the midfielder.

Anthony Joshua will leap in and fight Saturday night's undisputed winner - if Tyson Fury or Oleksandr Usyk's opener is a one-sided show.

THE TIMES

Barcelona look set to sack their head coach Xavi less than a month after he decided to stay at the club, having been poised to quit at the end of the season.

EVENING STANDARD

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has assured fans that he will sit down for talks with the club over his future "when the time is right".

SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers are eyeing a summer move for Ferencvaros winger Adama Traore.

THE DAILY RECORD

Philippe Clement admitted he's got a bigger job on his hands at Ibrox than he first thought.

