Neil Lennon: Former Celtic boss appointed new Rapid Bucharest manager

Former Celtic manager Neil Lennon has been appointed head coach of Rapid Bucharest.

Rapid finished sixth in the Romanian top flight following their final match on Sunday. Lennon has signed a two-year deal until summer of 2026.

He recently came close to becoming manager of Republic of Ireland and returns to coaching after an 18-month hiatus. The 52-year-old led Omonia Nicosia to Cypriot Cup success in 2022 and then the Europa League group stage.

Quoted on Rapid's website, Lennon said: "I hope to create a strong connection between myself and the fans, but that comes with getting positive results and performing. It is my responsibility. I know they are very passionate supporters who love the club. They are similar to Celtic fans."

Lennon's second spell in charge of Celtic ended in February 2021, having previously managed them between 2010 and 2014.

Co-owner Dan Sucu believes the arrival of Lennon will bring new discipline to the team.

"He comes from a soccer culture, the Anglo-Saxon one, based on seriousness, work, success," he said on the club's website. "A culture where decisions, once made, are no longer commented on or negotiated, but simply implemented.

Image: Lennon was recently linked with Republic of Ireland

"A coach with exceptional results, experienced but still young, energetic, very authoritative, a true leader.

"I am convinced that we will no longer have players who demonstrate their speed at three in the morning from the disco or on the ski slopes, or who show up to the team with extra pounds than the optimal weight.

"I am also convinced that next season the physical preparation, commitment and determination of our team will be at a significantly increased level compared to the season just ended."

Keane open to England return

Image: Maccabi Tel Aviv boss Robbie Keane is eyeing a return

Sky Sports News understands that Robbie Keane is open to returning to English football.

The former Tottenham star won the Israeli Premier League in his first season in charge of Maccabi Tel Aviv after taking the job in July 2023.

The former Liverpool, West Ham and Leeds United player led Maccabi Tel Aviv to 24 wins, seven draws and three losses in their 34 outings this season.

Maccabi also won the Toto Cup in January, sealing the double.

