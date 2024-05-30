Real Madrid and Brazil star Endrick introduces Next Up on Sky Sports - listen and subscribe to the series

Sky Sports has launched its new Next Up series - here's how to listen to and read all you need to know about the game's next superstars...

First up is Endrick, signed as a 16-year-old for around €60m (£51.4m) by Real Madrid and now preparing to finally move to the Bernabeu on his 18th birthday this summer.

In this long read and in this podcast, Sky Sports profiles his journey from Brazil - starting out at Palmeiras, who took a chance on Endrick after seeing YouTube clips sent by his father.

Apple Podcasts Apple Podcasts , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Apple Podcasts cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Apple Podcasts cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Apple Podcasts cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Spotify Spotify , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spotify cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spotify cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spotify cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Endrick's name quickly spread throughout his homeland and beyond, eventually securing his move to Madrid - although Chelsea could have won the race had they not developed cold feet.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Overhead kicks and halfway line goals... the footage of a young Endrick that caught the attention of the world and Real Madrid. Credit: TV Palmeiras/FAM

But Endrick is just the start. Over the next few months, Sky Sports will be shining a light on some of the next generation of players set to take football by storm.

Manchester United and England star Kobbie Mainoo and Endrick's Palmeiras team-mate, Estevao Willian - who is set to join Chelsea - are Next Up.

Listen and subscribe to the podcast to ensure you never miss a thing, and be sure to read all about them on Sky Sports.