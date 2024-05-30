Real Madrid and Brazil star Endrick introduces Next Up on Sky Sports - listen and subscribe to the series

Sky Sports launches Next Up, a new series profiling some of the stars in waiting; first up is Endrick, who signed for Real Madrid as a 16-year-old and is finally set to move to the Bernabeu this summer; Kobbie Mainoo and Estevao Willian will be Next Up, with plenty more to follow...
Thursday 30 May 2024 12:08, UK
Sky Sports has launched its new Next Up series - here's how to listen to and read all you need to know about the game's next superstars...
First up is Endrick, signed as a 16-year-old for around €60m (£51.4m) by Real Madrid and now preparing to finally move to the Bernabeu on his 18th birthday this summer.
In this long read and in this podcast, Sky Sports profiles his journey from Brazil - starting out at Palmeiras, who took a chance on Endrick after seeing YouTube clips sent by his father.
Endrick's name quickly spread throughout his homeland and beyond, eventually securing his move to Madrid - although Chelsea could have won the race had they not developed cold feet.
But Endrick is just the start. Over the next few months, Sky Sports will be shining a light on some of the next generation of players set to take football by storm.
Manchester United and England star Kobbie Mainoo and Endrick's Palmeiras team-mate, Estevao Willian - who is set to join Chelsea - are Next Up.
Listen and subscribe to the podcast to ensure you never miss a thing, and be sure to read all about them on Sky Sports.