James Maddison and Curtis Jones left out of England's final 26-player Euro 2024 squad

Thursday 6 June 2024 16:31, UK
James Maddison and Curtis Jones have been left out of England's 26-player squad for Euro 2024.
Maddison - who came off the bench in England's 3-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina on Monday - has left the camp, while Jones is also not expected to feature in Friday's friendly against Iceland.
Jack Grealish and Harry Maguire have also been cut from the squad.
Gareth Southgate has to cut his 33-player preliminary squad down to 26 by 11pm on Friday - around an hour after England's final Euro 2024 warm-up game against Iceland at Wembley.
England then begin their Euro 2024 campaign on June 16 against Serbia.
Maddison's wait for a major tournament appearance with England goes on. The Tottenham midfielder made the final 2022 World Cup squad but failed to make an appearance before the Three Lions' quarter-final exit.
Jones is yet to be capped by England.
In a poll on Sky Sports' digital platforms, we asked our readers which attackers would make the final cut for England's Euro 2024 squad.
Ollie Watkins, Ivan Toney, Jack Grealish, Jarrod Bowen, Anthony Gordon, Eberech Eze and Maddison were the options, and the Spurs forward came out bottom of our poll.
He only picked up five per cent of the vote, below Bowen (six per cent), Gordon (10 per cent), Toney (11 per cent) and Grealish (12 per cent).
Watkins topped the poll with 32 per cent of the poll ahead of the next best performer Eze with 24 per cent.
Sky Sports News senior reporter Rob Dorsett:
"It's devastating for Maddison. I know how much he wants to play for England and how committed he is.
"Just look what happened at Qatar in 2022 - there was a huge clamour for him as he was playing that well. Southgate took him but he picked up an injury and never really shook it off.
"He didn't play a minute in the World Cup but I was told he was a fantastic influence around the camp. His big smile was evident across every day of that England camp.
"Southgate values that but he hasn't been playing well enough for Spurs to command a place in what is the most competitive position in the England squad."
Sky Sports' Sam Blitz:
With three goals and five assists in his first nine Premier League games for Tottenham, Maddison was on course for Player of the Season, let alone a spot in the England Euros squad.
He was a shoo-in nine months ago, but now he is the first to be omitted from this extended England group.
This is no surprise. His form has dropped off since that scintillating start for Spurs this season. The only Premier League goal contributions he made since March 10 came against Burnley and Sheffield United, while he was not given a starting role in a makeshift England line-up against Bosnia.
A three-month injury in the middle of the season halted his progress but his form has not recovered since, and there is a growing pattern in Maddison's seasons. In the last five campaigns, he has started them strongly then tailed off. That is not ideal for a player hoping to make summer tournaments for his country.
Perhaps the performances of Eze and Cole Palmer against Bosnia swayed Southgate's thinking. Both players - who are attacking and wide-midfielder hybrids - impressed in the friendly and may have moved above Maddison in the pecking order.
And with Bellingham and Foden world-class options on top of that, it means the player who so many clamoured for to make the 2022 World Cup squad - and snuck in at the last minute - is the first to be cut from this Euros squad.
Sky Sports News senior reporter Rob Dorsett:
"Southgate is taking a pragmatic approach - the players he knows aren't going to be involved and doesn't need for Iceland, he's telling them now. Other players who might be needed in case of injuries, those announcements will come on Saturday morning.
"It's a blow for Curtis Jones, although he was a surprise inclusion for the training squad because Harvey Elliott played more than him in the final stages of the season. But Southgate is an admirer of Jones and sees him as an important player for the future. Southgate has previously said Jones was in his thoughts and implied he would be called up to the spring internationals if he was fit.
"My understanding is Jones was told at the same time as Maddison, who has left the camp - he won't be involved against Iceland."