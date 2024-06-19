England Euro 2024 team selector: Your starting XI to face Denmark

England kicked off their Euro 2024 campaign with a nervy 1-0 win against Serbia - but will Gareth Southgate stick or twist against Denmark on Thursday? Sky Sports readers were asked to pick their starting XI for the game and the results are in...

Southgate deployed a 4-2-3-1 system on Sunday with Marc Guehi partnering John Stones at the back, Trent Alexander-Arnold starting alongside Declan Rice and Phil Foden starting down the left flank with freedom to roam.

Image: England's starting XI against Serbia in their opening Euro 2024 fixture

The system and selections were justified during the opening half an hour as England dominated - but the Three Lions clung successfully, but desperately, to their one-goal advantage during the closing stages.

Alexander-Arnold had a couple of shaky moments in Gelsenkirchen but also showcased his passing abilities with several defence-splitting passes - so did he do enough to retain his starting berth in midfield? A vote before the results of our team selector suggested fans were undecided.

Another debate was whether Foden, awarded Premier League Player of the Season, should drop to the bench or operate centrally after struggling to make an impact against the Serbs.

Should Conor Gallagher start? Does Cole Palmer deserve a chance? Should England new boys Adam Wharton and Kobbie Mainoo get the chance alongside Rice in the middle of the park?

We gave you the chance to stand in Southgate's shoes and pick an XI to face Denmark in England's second game at Euro 2024 by using our interactive selector and the results are in!

Jordan Pickford is the unanimous pick in goal, while Guehi's impressive display against Serbia has prompted fans to back him as Stones' primary centre-back partner.

In midfield, Mainoo replaces Alexander-Arnold alongside Rice, with Bellingham the most advanced of the trio.

Only five per cent of readers voted for Trent Alexander-Arnold to start in a midfield position.

Up front, Anthony Gordon replaces Foden down the left flank, with Bukayo Saka deployed down his customary right channel and Harry Kane up top.

