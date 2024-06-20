Douglas Luiz: Aston Villa working on restructuring midfielder's Juventus transfer

Aston Villa are in the process of re-organising an agreement that will allow for the sale of Douglas Luiz to Juventus.

Talks are ongoing over the signing of Juve's Argentina midfielder Enzo Barrenechea after Villa were unable to find an agreement with Weston McKennie.

Samuel Iling-Junior has already agreed to join Villa as part of the deal, which is also expected to include around £21m (€25m) in cash to reach the £55m (€65m) valuation of Luiz, while Barrenechea is also thought to be open to the move.

Image: Samuel Iling-Junior is part of a proposed deal that would take him to Aston Villa

Villa are understood to have inquired about the availability of Juve attacker Matias Soule among all this, but were told he is not for sale.

The agreement on the valuation of Luiz has been reached and with personal terms not expected to be an issue, Villa and Juve are working to finalise the other aspects of the deal.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Kaveh Solhekol reports that Aston Villa have agreed a deal with Chelsea to sign left-back Ian Maatsen

It is expected to be a busy week for Villa, who need to do business to meet their Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR) obligations before June 30. They are also finalising the signing of Ian Maatsen from Chelsea as well as a swap with Everton involving midfielder Tim Iroegbunam and striker Lewis Dobbin.

Chelsea are also interested in Villa striker Jhon Duran.

Villa agree Maatsen deal

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ian Maatsen made a big impression in the Bundesliga during his short spell on loan at Borussia Dortmund

Villa have agreed a deal with Chelsea for left-back Ian Maatsen.

The fee for the 22-year-old is understood to be to be between £35m and £40m and it will rise with add-ons.

Maatsen will sign a six-year deal at Villa Park and Sky Sports News understands talks over personal terms are now underway, with initial discussions described as positive.

Maatsen had a £35m release clause which expired earlier this week, allowing Chelsea to negotiate the higher price they agreed with Villa.

Borussia Dortmund were keen on signing the left-back on a permanent deal after his successful loan spell at the Bundesliga club last season. They made offers but fell short of the original release clause.

He made 16 Bundesliga appearances for Dortmund, scoring two goals, and featured seven times for the German club in the Champions League, finding the net once.

Everton closing on Iroegbunam after Villa bid for Dobbin

On top of a deal for Maatsen, Villa want to sign Everton striker Lewis Dobbin and have made an offer for the 21-year-old, who made 12 Premier League appearances and scored one goal last season.

Everton, meanwhile, are closing in on the signing of Tim Iroegbunam from Aston Villa.

Talks for the midfielder are in the final stages and a deal is expected to be completed soon.

Both Everton and Villa are among the Premier League clubs under pressure to sell players to stay in line with Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

