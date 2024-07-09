Manchester United transfer news: Leny Yoro deal agreed in principle with Lille

Manchester United have an agreement in principle with Lille for defender Leny Yoro, Sky Sports News understands.

The deal for Yoro, 18, is said to be worth €50m (£42.26m) and comes as United have seen their second bid for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite rejected.

One source claims Yoro wants to move to Real Madrid, but the Spanish side's offers thus far have fallen short of Lille's valuation.

Image: Real Madrid have so far failed to meet Lille's valuation

The Ligue 1 club find themselves in a difficult situation because Yoro has one year left on his deal.

If he only wants a move to Real and Lille cannot agree a deal with the Champions League champions, he could yet stay at Lille and move for nothing next summer.

Yoro is into the final year of his Lille contract and can speak to clubs outside France from January.

United don't want to get embroiled in drawn-out sagas like in some previous transfer windows. They have a profile of player in mind for positions they want to strengthen and will have multiple players who fit that profile.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Manchester United's pursuit of Matthijs de Ligt and Joshua Zirkzee are both 'going positively' according to Sky Sports News' Dharmesh Sheth

Hence why Everton's Branthwaite and Bayern Munich's Matthijs de Ligt remain live options in the central defensive area.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look back at the standout moments from Jarrad Branthwaite's impressive season for Everton in the Premier League.

Manchester United have had a second bid for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite rejected.

The offer was thought to be for an initial £45m plus £5m in add-ons.

United now have to decide if they will go back in with an improved bid.

Sky Sports News reported last month that Everton had turned down a first offer from United, which fell considerably short of their valuation of the defender, with one source suggesting the bid was worth £35m plus add-ons.

Everton regard Branthwaite, who played 35 times in the Premier League last season, as a key player.

Man Utd continue De Ligt talks

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on the Transfer Talk podcast, Dharmesh Sheth discusses whether Manchester United are taking a risk in signing Matthijs de Ligt.

Manchester United also continue to negotiate with Bayern Munich over Matthijs de Ligt.

Talks with Bayern over De Ligt have been described as positive and there is a willingness from all parties to get a deal done.

Bayern want £42.5m plus add-ons for the Netherlands international, who is currently at Euro 2024.

Man Utd's stance on centre-back signings

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News' Dharmesh Sheth gives greater insight into Manchester United's centre-back search.

United signing two central defenders in this window has not been ruled out.

United want to replace Raphael Varane after the Frenchman left the club following the expiration of his contract.

Further additions will depend on whether there are more departures in that position.

Victor Lindelof's future could be key. The defender has entered the final year of his contract and there are currently no talks planned over a new deal.

Fenerbahce are one of a number of clubs interested in the Sweden international.

Talks continue with Jonny Evans and his representatives over a new one-year deal.

The 2024 summer transfer window in the Premier League and Scottish Premiership is officially open.

The window will close on August 30 at 11pm UK time in England and at 11.30pm in Scotland.

The Premier League and Scottish Premiership brought forward Deadline Day to link up with the other major leagues in Europe. The closing dates were set following discussions with the leagues in England, Germany, Italy, Spain and France.