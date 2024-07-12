Aberdeen: Dons confirm wantaway forward Duk will face disciplinary proceedings after missing training

Aberdeen have confirmed that wantaway forward Duk will now face disciplinary proceedings after failing to turn up to training.

The club say they have made a number of attempts to communicate with the 24-year-old without reply.

A club spokesperson said: "Duk has failed to report to training and is currently absent without permission.

"The club has made attempts to communicate with Duk but he has refused to engage with us directly.

"He is now subject to internal disciplinary proceedings.

"We're naturally disappointed with the situation but can't say anything further at this stage."

At a press conference on Friday, Aberdeen head coach Jimmy Thelin revealed Duk would not be in the squad to face Queen of the South on Saturday in the League Cup due to "internal issues".

He said: "Duk is not going to be in the squad. Right now we have some internal issues about Duk's situation. That is all that I can say about that."

It is understood Duk is looking to move this summer as he enters the final year of his contract at Pittodrie.

Sky Sports News revealed in January that Aberdeen rejected a bid from Spanish club Leganes for the forward.

Miovski on Bologna's radar

Bologna are interested in Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski.

It is understood the North Macedonia international is high up on the Serie A club's target list as they look to replace Joshua Zirkzee, who is set to join Manchester United.

A number of clubs across Europe and in England have been monitoring Miovski for some time, with the Dons receiving a number of enquiries for him in January.

The 25-year-old scored 26 goals for Aberdeen last season.

