Joshua Zirkzee: Manchester United agree transfer deal for Bologna forward

Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee.

The fee is understood to be just over £35m (€42.5m) - above the £33.6m (€40m) release clause.

However, it is in exchange for more favourable payment terms.

It means United will not pay a lump sum up-front but pay over a three-year period.

Personal terms have been agreed with Zirkzee, who had been representing Netherlands at Euro 2024.

Zirkzee is expected to have a medical this week before signing a five-year contract with the option of a further year.

The 23-year-old recorded 12 goals and seven assists as Bologna qualified for the Champions League this season.

Why is Zirkzee in demand?

Sky Sports' Adam Smith:

Zirkzee graduated through Bayern Munich's system and had spells with Parma and Anderlecht before joining Bologna in the summer of 2022.

The forward received limited game time in his first campaign in Serie A, scoring only two league goals from 808 minutes.

This term, he scored 11 league goals and the shot map below suggests he is most lethal from the left-of-centre region.

The heat map below also shows how the forward typically plays deeper than a conventional striker.

He also ranks among the top five players in Serie A for creating big chances, attempting dribbles and regaining possession in the final third.

Van de Beek joins Girona from Man Utd

Donny van de Beek has completed a permanent move to LaLiga side Girona from Manchester United.

The Dutchman struggled in his four years at Old Trafford after he moved to the club from Ajax in a £39m deal in September 2020.

Man Utd are understood to have received a fixed fee of £500k from Girona for the 27-year-old, while bonuses could increase this to an eventual £7.6m (€9.1m), as well as a sizeable share of any sell-on.

Van de Beek made 62 appearances for Man Utd in all competitions and scored just twice.

The 2024 summer transfer window in the Premier League and Scottish Premiership is officially open.

The window will close on August 30 at 11pm UK time in England and at 11.30pm in Scotland.

The Premier League and Scottish Premiership brought forward Deadline Day to link up with the other major leagues in Europe. The closing dates were set following discussions with the leagues in England, Germany, Italy, Spain and France.