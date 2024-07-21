 Skip to content
Amadou Onana: Aston Villa medical on Sunday ahead of £50m transfer from Everton

Unai Emery further strengthening his squad ahead of Aston Villa's Champions League campaign; Villa have already brought in two central midfielders this summer in Enzo Barrenechea from Juventus and Ross Barkley from Luton Town

Sunday 21 July 2024 12:23, UK

Amadou Onana is undergoing his Aston Villa medical on Sunday ahead of a proposed £50m move from Everton.

Unai Emery is further strengthening his squad ahead of Aston Villa's Champions League campaign and agreeing personal terms with Onana is not expected to be a problem.

Onana has made 72 appearances for Everton, including 37 last season in all competitions after joining from Lille for £30m in 2022.

Onana played for Belgium at Euro 2024 this summer as his nation was knocked out by France in the last 16.

Villa have already brought in two central midfielders this summer with the additions of Enzo Barrenechea from Juventus and Ross Barkley from Luton Town.

When does the summer transfer window open and close?

The 2024 summer transfer window in the Premier League and Scottish Premiership is officially open.

The window will close on August 30 at 11pm UK time in England and at 11.30pm in Scotland.

The Premier League and Scottish Premiership brought forward Deadline Day to link up with the other major leagues in Europe. The closing dates were set following discussions with the leagues in England, Germany, Italy, Spain and France.

