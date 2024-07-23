Kevin De Bruyne transfer: Pep Guardiola says Man City midfielder will not leave for Saudi Arabia this summer

Pep Guardiola says Kevin De Bruyne will not leave Manchester City this summer.

Saudi Pro League club Al Ittihad have been linked with De Bruyne, who has a year remaining on his current deal and last month admitted he has been discussing the future with his wife Michele.

However, speaking ahead of Manchester City's friendly against Celtic in North Carolina, Manchester City manager Guardiola told reporters "Kevin is not going".

"If someone leaves, we're going to talk about that," added Guardiola.

"Of course, until the last day, we have chances (to make transfers), I don't rule out the option to have new players but I think there is an 85/90 per cent chance we will have the same squad.

Image: Guardiola says De Bruyne will stay with the club

"I feel comfortable, because the quality of human beings we have in the squad is difficult to be replaced, and the quality is there.

"But we'll see, I don't know in the last moment if someone comes for some players and they leave, we're going to decide."

In June, De Bruyne told the Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws he was fond of the idea of a lucrative pay day in the latter stages of his career.

"For Michele, an exotic adventure is OK," he told the paper.

"These are also conversations that we are having more and more as a family. I still have one year of contract, so I have to think about what can happen.

"My eldest (child) is now eight years old and knows nothing but England. He also asks how long I will play at City. Once the time comes, we will have to deal with it in a certain way.

"At my age, you have to be open to everything. You talk about unbelievable amounts in what may be the end of my career. Sometimes you have to think about that.

"If I play there for two years, I will be able to earn an incredible amount of money."

De Bruyne signed for City in the summer of 2015 and has since won 15 major trophies.

City track Palace's Eze

Image: Man City admire Crystal Palace forward Eberechi Eze

City are currently quiet in the market given the confidence they have in the talent of their Premier League-winning squad.

However, they have continued to do due diligence on a number of players should they lose one of their stars.

Crystal Palace forward Eberechi Eze is understood to be one the club admires and has tracked - is and likely to be one of several players looked at more seriously if a forward departs.

Guardiola for England? 'I'm really happy here'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Guardiola says he is happy at Manchester City when responding to rumours linking him with the vacant England job

Guardiola has been linked with the England job amid reports the FA would consider appointing an interim to try and coax the Man City boss should he decide to leave the club in 2025.

For now, Guardiola is only thinking about his current role.

"I'm really excited for this season," said Guardiola. "I'm really happy here.

"Like every season, I need the break definitely. But after that, I charge my batteries and have the same energy as usual.

"I know the competition is coming, I will be who I am. I'm completely focused on that."

Grealish 'perfect' on return to Man City

Guardiola believes Jack Grealish has returned in "perfect" condition after the disappointment of being left out of England's Euro 2024 squad.

Grealish made just 10 starts in the Premier League last season and Guardiola says it's down to the forward to earn more minutes.

"He's really good," said Guardiola. "I think he's come back perfect with the same happiness and unbelievable attitude with the group.

"Hopefully he can have a good season to push his mates to deserve a place in the team to play as regularly as two seasons ago. It absolutely depends on him."

The 2024 summer transfer window officially closes on August 30 at 11pm UK time in the Premier League and 11.30pm in Scotland.

The Premier League has brought forward Deadline Day to link up with the other major leagues in Europe. The closing dates were set following discussions with the leagues in England, Germany, Italy, Spain and France.