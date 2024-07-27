Everton in talks over Jake O'Brien in deal worth potential £22m for Lyon defender

Everton are in talks with Lyon to sign Republic of Ireland defender Jake O'Brien from Lyon in a deal worth a potential £22m.

A deal has already been agreed between the two clubs, and the player is now expected to have a medical ahead of a potential move this weekend.

The 23-year-old centre back only joined the Ligue 1 club from Crystal Palace last year, but went on to play 27 times in the French top flight, scoring four goals.

Since then, the 6ft 6ins defender has gone on to make his international debut, featuring twice for the Republic of Ireland in their June friendlies.

Where are Everton at transfer-wise?

Tim Iroegbunam and Iliman Ndiaye have already come in but it is the outgoings that will be the focus for Everton fans, with Man Utd bids for Jarrad Branthwaite rejected. The sale of Amadou Onana to Aston Villa could mean the Toffees can keep hold of their young defender a little longer but Dominic Calvert-Lewin may be on the move. Dele continues to train with the club.

The 2024 summer transfer window officially closes on August 30 at 11pm UK time in the Premier League and 11.30pm in Scotland.

The Premier League has brought forward Deadline Day to link up with the other major leagues in Europe. The closing dates were set following discussions with the leagues in England, Germany, Italy, Spain and France.