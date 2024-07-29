Man Utd transfer news: Club in advanced negotiations over Noussair Mazraoui as Matthijs de Ligt talks remain open

Talks are advancing between Manchester United and Bayern Munich over a deal for right-back Noussair Mazraoui.

The Morocco international, who West Ham had previously been interested in, is keen to join Erik ten Hag's side and personal terms are not expected to be a problem.

West Ham had agreed a £16.5m (€19.5m) fee for the 26-year-old but the deal broke down.

Mazraoui's potential move to Old Trafford could depend on Aaron Wan-Bissaka leaving Man Utd.

West Ham remain in talks over a deal for Wan-Bissaka but there is still a gap in valuation, with United's asking price understood to be in excess of £15m.

The 26-year-old has entered the final year of his contract at United and wants to assess all his options.

Man Utd's De Ligt talks remain open

While Manchester United discuss a deal for Mazraoui with Bayern Munich, talks are still open with the German club over Matthijs de Ligt.

Mazraoui and De Ligt have the same representative.

Rather like at right-back, United need to create squad space and budget before bringing in another centre-back.

Victor Lindelof could be key as he, too, is into the final year of his contract at United.

Man Utd going into the market again in that position is likely to depend on departures rather than the injury sustained by new signing Leny Yoro.

Sky Sports News understands Bayern still want to sell De Ligt, despite the injury suffered by their new signing Hiroki Ito, who will be out for two to three months.

Sky in Germany are reporting Vincent Kompany's side remain intent on pursuing a deal for Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah.

